Politics

Ramaswamy and Musk to helm Department of Government Efficiency

State of the Union: Donald Trump selects two outsiders to reign in wasteful government spending.
Spencer Neale
Nov 12, 2024 8:10 PM

President-elect Donald Trump announced that 𝕏 owner Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy will lead the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

In a statement released on Tuesday evening, the 47th president of the United States said Ramaswamy and Musk will lead “the Manhattan Project of our time,” a new agency dedicated to provide guidance and advice from “outside the government.”

“I am pleased to announce that the Great Elon Musk, working in conjunction with American Patriot Vivek Ramaswamy, will lead the Department of Government Efficiency (“DOGE”),” Trump wrote. “Together, these two wonderful Americans will pave the way for my Administration to dismantle Government Bureaucracy, slash excess regulations, cut wasteful expenditures, and restructure Federal Agencies - Essential to the “Save America’ Movement.” 

Responding to the news, Musk said he intends to “send shockwaves to the system and anyone involved in Government waste.”

Ramaswamy quoted Welsh poet Dylan Thomas in response to the announcement: “We will not go gently.” 

