Uvalde Is The West

They released video footage from inside the Uvalde school. The Austin newspaper that obtained the footage has edited out the sounds of children screaming. CNN comments:

Surveillance video of law enforcement’s response during the Uvalde school massacre reveals the clearest account yet of how officers waited outside an elementary classroom as the gunman continued firing, brutally killing 21 students and teachers on May 24.

Advertisement

The video, which was published by the Austin American-Statesman newspaper on Tuesday, shows responding officers approaching the door of the classroom within minutes of the shooter entering yet retreating after the gunman opened fire at them. After more than an hour — with the hallway growing more crowded with officers from different agencies — the doorway of the classroom was breached by law enforcement and the gunman was shot and killed.

Read the whole CNN report.

Look at all those heavily armed cops standing around while children are bleeding out. I am the kind of person who usually gives police officers the benefit of the doubt, but this is an atrocity without justification. I cannot understand it.

But then, I never understood why so many Catholic men — especially uncles, brothers, and cousins — stood by while pederast priests were molesting their sons. Why didn’t they beat the everliving hell out of those priests? Why aren’t bishops who permitted that, and covered up for priests, not having to live behind security bars, fearing the righteous anger of families? Clearly I have a harsher view of child protection than most. We had in that Uvalde school children being massacred, and yet, all those heavily armed police officers, big strong men, held back. Why? Can anybody satisfactorily explain it? I get being afraid. But there were children dying! You could hear them screaming.

Watching this, I felt that this is a metaphor for our country now, and our civilization. We can plainly see things falling apart, and children in danger from these damn groomers who want to destroy their psyches and their bodies — yet nobody does anything meaningful. The one politician in the West who takes strong action to keep this infection from his nation’s children, Viktor Orban, is widely denounced in Europe for it. Thankfully, some American GOP leaders, like Gov. Ron DeSantis, are pushing back — but it’s going to take crowds of angry moms and dads in the streets to hold these corrupt elites accountable, and force them back. As I mentioned here the other day, some states are moving to allow young teenagers to seek cross-sex hormones and the rest, without parental consent.

Advertisement

If we were not a demoralized country, there would be mass protests in the streets, and the politicians, school board members, activists, doctors, and others behind this evil would beat a hasty retreat. But we are not that country. Most of us sit in the hallway while evil people do unspeakable things to our children.

That insane Berkeley law professor chastised Sen. Hawley yesterday for asking her if by “birth-givers” (or whatever Orwellian term she used), she meant “women.” She said that by asking the question, he was driving transgender people to suicide. These powerful freaks are building a world in which we are not allowed to question them, about anything, ever. Only submit. The immigrants to the US fleeing communism understood years ago what this was all about. They explain it all in Live Not By Lies. I wish I had faith that Americans were going to fight this insanity, and drive it back to the margins. But when you can’t even get officers of the law in small-town Texas — Texas! — to risk their lives to save screaming children being massacred by a maniac, well, where does that leave us?

I’m with Andrew T. Walker here:

More and more, I see unvarnished moral madness coming from the mainstream Left and it concerns me that the moral universes we occupy have so little in common except for an appreciation for oxygen that lets us both breathe. We can’t have a nation around such widening moral chasms. https://t.co/Ejgd570c0H — Andrew T. Walker (@andrewtwalk) July 13, 2022

If you don’t know it, CPCs exist to provide pregnant women with material support, and introduce them to support networks, to give them the help they need to keep their babies, rather than aborting them. That ghoul Liz Warren — someone I used to think might make a good president, based on her economic priorities — would rather these desperate women not get help, so they are compelled by financial need to abort their unborn children. It grieves me to think about, but it is harder and harder for me to see how we live together with people who believe the things they do — and who are inflicting them on the rest of us. If you have ignored my suggestions in the past to watch the first episode of the 1980s-era British documentary series about the Spanish Civil War, now is the time to do it. That first episode is about the roots of the conflict. It is eerily similar to where we are in the US today. I don’t know how we pull out of it, but I know that not talking about it is only making things worse.

The useless Uvalde cops can be seen as a symbol of the ruling class, which has led us into such a deep hole. In the UK right now, the Tory Party has been in power for 12 years, in part because the opposition was so terrible, but they don’t have much to show for it. My British conservative friends are feeling quite down over it all, believing that the Tories have blown their chances, and have no visionary leaders at all.

In the US, we are going to see a big GOP wave this fall, owing to the inflation and gas crises, and the fact that we are living through Jimmy Carter 2.0 with this senile president. The media can only cover up for him for so long. Imagine if Donald Trump had sent American oil to China in the middle of an energy crisis, through a company affiliated with Jared Kushner. We would never hear the end of it, and we should not have heard the end of it. But crackhead Hunter Biden is golden. The media will keep quiet about all this to protect the System from the return of Trump. I wish we didn’t have to worry about the return of Trump, because we don’t need another elderly man as president. We need someone with Trump’s sensibilities, but who has the youth, energy, and focus to go at the elites — in the Deep State, in woke capitalist entities, in universities, and so forth — with force. The consequences of not doing so are bound to be disastrous.

One small example: the website Do No Harm, which represents a coalition of doctors and medical professionals who are fighting the ideological takeover of medicine by woke ideology, just released this letter from a medical student. Excerpts:

I am a medical student at what is widely regarded as an elite academic institution. I came to medical school in search of a broader understanding of scientific truth and a deeper understanding of how the world works. But the field of Medicine, through its inextricable connection to academia, is instead propagating and rationalizing sociopolitical ideologies through a pseudoscientific lens. It is now willing to supersede the Hippocratic Oath. This has become increasingly apparent to me since I entered medical school. I was immediately bombarded with critical race theory talking points. Students are encouraged to go on an intellectual scavenger hunt for racism, with the aim of identifying racism as the core factor underpinning every medical and scientific discovery and practice. Professors facilitated critical theory exercises where students must consider their intersectional immutable characteristics, thus implicitly identifying themselves as inherently oppressed, or inherently an oppressor among different dimensions. I have also had to attend many propagandistic and self-flagellating lectures on unconscious bias, systemic racism, etc.

More:

Equally concerning, the time spent discussing these topics detracts from the time needed to cover medical concepts. In my estimation, I have had to attend more lectures on pronouns and left-wing politics than on kidney diseases. At the current rate, I will have a better understanding of how men get pregnant than how women get pregnant. Not only is this ideological rip-current creating the current cataclysm of public distrust in medical and scientific institutions, but it also brews partisan malcontent and destroys good faith debate among students and faculty. Of central curiosity to me, why are medical students allowing this takeover? Surely, not all must agree with these propositions. In my experience, a large percentage of medical students disagree with at least one of these objectives. Many students find these ideas to be illogical, recognizing that a substantial amount of time is being wasted with political nonsense, and they also realize that speaking up amounts to academic suicide. More strikingly, however, is that most students fail to recognize the gravity that these issues have on a societal level. They are willfully ignorant of the potent social harms and collateral damage that will ensue en route to the fatally flawed utopian vision of wokeism, including a new age of racial discrimination and authoritarianism.

They are destroying medicine for the sake of woke politics! Medicine! Yesterday, a physician friend, commenting on the decline of medical education in the age of wokeness, wrote me to say, sarcastically, “I advise not getting sick ten years from now.” People are going to be suffering and dying from this Medical Lysenkoism, but the authorities in charge of the medical field are standing around the hallway like fat Texas cops, afraid to take on the insane militants.

On and on it goes. The visiting US professor with whom I dined last night told me how academia had become all but impossible for non-woke professors, and gave me details about how Jacobins within the institutions systematically exclude anybody who stands to challenge them and their ideology. I told him that I cannot in good conscience encourage young people to go into journalism, because it is too difficult to do honest work in too many media outlets. Don’t know if you saw it, but here is the “Fact Checker” columnist at the Washington Post (“Democracy Dies In Darkness”), explaining why Joe Biden’s claim that a 10-year-old in Ohio was denied the opportunity to abort her rapist’s baby is not true — but is still a “fact”:

This is a very difficult story to check. Bernard is on the record, but obtaining documents or other confirmation is all but impossible without details that would identify the locality where the rape occurred. With news reports around the globe and now a presidential imprimatur, however, the story has acquired the status of a “fact” no matter its provenance. If a rapist is ever charged, the fact finally would have more solid grounding.

There is no proof that it is true, but it’s still a “fact,” according to the Washington Post, because Joe Biden said it was so, and the media repeated it. I’m old enough to remember when Stephen Colbert mocked this sort of thing as “truthiness”. Now, he’s all in on defending the Regime.

I know examples of newsrooms which are such ideological monocultures that the people within those bubbles can’t even see real things happening in the world around them, because the are epistemically and cognitively blind to them. Glenn Greenwald had an interesting thread earlier this week. It starts like this:

There's close to zero discussion on the mainstream liberal-left about foreign policy, US Security State, NATO, imperialism: just doesn't exist. The entire Dem Party is united behind classic US militarism so there's nothing for them to say. The only dissent comes from the right: https://t.co/1fmrdg3hcv — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) July 12, 2022

Every time the US pledges to go to war for some new foreign country (NATO), the consequences are gigantic. Of course Americans should ask whether it's worth sending American kids to fight such wars. But it's regarded as treason, or being a Russian assert, even to question it. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) July 12, 2022

This is how an entire new generation of American liberals are trained to speak whenever anyone questions US foreign policy, hegemony, imperialism, NATO expansion, etc. That's why so few in left-liberal media even mention let alone debate CIA, NATO, etc.https://t.co/t79nm0ncGV — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) July 12, 2022

I’ve read a lot of US media coverage of the war, but of course not everything. Nevertheless, I can tell you that I have had more questioning and challenging conversations about the Ukraine war with Budapest taxi drivers than I have seen in the mainstream American media. I’m serious. If you only get your information about this war from the American mainstream media, you are not much better off than the average Russian is. Yesterday, it was announced that the US is giving $1.7 billion more in aid to Ukraine, bringing the total aid package so far to $4 billion. This new aid seems to be mostly, or totally, humanitarian, which is fine, but are we having any serious discussions about whether or not it is wise to keep funding this conflict? Meanwhile, things are moving towards the bring of catastrophe in western Europe, as winter looms on the horizon, and the Russians are considering cutting off the gas supplies. It is not an exaggeration to say that the entire German industrial economy faces potential collapse — and if Germany goes, so does the rest of Europe. All this, because the European ruling class chose to put its own people at risk of impoverishment to shake its collective fist at Putin.

I could write all day about this stuff, but you get the point. Uvalde seems like such an inflection point, because it is so outrageous, such a repudiation of every healthy human instinct, that it stands for a society and indeed a civilization that has given up on fighting for its future. Here is an angry father trying to defend children — his and others in the community — from pornographic books available in local school libraries, but he is shut down by the Uvalde Cops™ of the local school board (Clay County, Florida), who (according to the board chief speaking on the video) want to protect the community from the kind of filth that they are prepared to show to local schoolchildren, in the name of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. Thank God for outlets like Libs Of TikTok, showing us what’s really happening in Clown World, hidden from us by journalists, who seem to think their job is not to tell the truth, without fear or favor, but rather to protect the Narrative.

UNREAL. A dad says he’s gonna read from graphic books available to children in school and gets shut down by @oneclayschools board before he even starts because it might be against the law to read from these books in front of children. These books are in school libraries. pic.twitter.com/PCJSMCttq5 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 12, 2022

Whose interests does the system serve? Why do we tolerate it? For how much longer will ordinary people be persuaded to support this culture of death?