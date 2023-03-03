fbpx
Dragging The Church Of England To Extinction

'Progressivism will hollow out your religion and wear its skin like a trophy'
Rod Dreher
Mar 3, 2023 10:10 AM

What's going on with a group of heroically woke Anglicans in London?:

Yeah, well, St. James Piccadilly is super-woke (has been since the 1980s) and super-gay. From the website:

Why would anybody who is serious about the Christian religion trivialize it like this? Who could possibly take this religion seriously? I know gay Christians who would find this kind of thing inappropriate at best, and blasphemous at worst. It's narcissistic as hell. There's nothing holy here at all. And drag queens in the church, performing? This is 100 percent a sign that these people aren't serious about the faith. A bunch of children. W.H. Auden was an Anglican, openly gay, and not chaste, yet it is impossible to imagine a man of his spiritual, artistic, and intellectual seriousness tolerating trivial blasphemy like this. It's Gay Clown Mass.

The only comfort is knowing that in a decade or two, this church building will be a condominium or a restaurant, and the few English Christians left who actually believe in the God of the Bible will be elsewhere, probably in the unfashionable suburbs, or ethnic neighborhoods.

The parish was designed and built by Sir Christopher Wren -- see history here -- and now look below: the lady rector is hosting an hourlong conversation with a drag queen named Fever Dream. This is what happens if you don't hold the line. The Archbishop of Canterbury is as silent about the abomination at that historic London parish as he is about the horrible abuse that Anglican priest the Rev. Bernard Randall has suffered at the hands of a C of E school for having the audacity to say that it's okay to hold traditional Christian views about homosexuality.

According to one data analyst, if current trends continue, the Church of England will cease to exist around 2060, as the last Anglicans die out. (Don't gloat, Catholics: just because your English parishes aren't hosting drag queens, your parishes are on the same downward trajectory timeline, according to the same analysis.) Who knew the apocalypse for English Christianity would be like a Monty Python skit?

According to one data analyst, if current trends continue, the Church of England will cease to exist around 2060, as the last Anglicans die out. (Don't gloat, Catholics: just because your English parishes aren't hosting drag queens, your parishes are on the same downward trajectory timeline, according to the same analysis.) Who knew the apocalypse for English Christianity would be like a Monty Python skit?

Comments

Bernie
Bernie
I don’t think any church that becomes identified with core unscriptural teaching as profound as that discussed in this post will be a significant ecclesiastical entity by 2060. Things are moving so fast that numerous core moral issues are at odds with Scripture and Sacred Tradition. Abortion, euthanasia, divorce and remarriage, trans issues, same-sex actions (not attraction), trans humanism, and now AI issues, (the moral issues of which cannot even be envisioned today), are drenching the culture. I think that in some way we cannot envision today, God will intervene in a supernatural way to save Christianity. I can’t prove it, but I think God will take some dramatic action to save His followers.
schedule 40 minutes ago
    Fran Macadam
    Fran Macadam
    The aftermath of Sodom was identical to a nuclear wasteland. The vacant heads possessed by something inhuman are making crazy and the same effect could see us perish by fire, since a flood is out. That the rainbow is their sign is their middle finger raised against heaven.
    schedule 4 minutes ago
Theodore Iacobuzio
Theodore Iacobuzio
Meanwhile, in America (bien sûr,) McElroy replies to his "critics":

https://www.americamagazine.org/faith/2023/03/02/mcelroy-eucharist-sin-inclusion-response-244827?utm_source=piano&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=2928&pnespid=p7t3GCoeM6FKhKmbtDW9HMuTp03wRpgrfey92PI4qBJmSGpYpzRC53wZiY8gGQO0..zMRfNgNA

Being accused of heresy is now "criticism". OK.

I tried to comment (they wouldn't let me) that His Eminence writes as if LGBT (note inclusion of "T") didn't occupy the heights of our culture, such as it is; did not have disproportionate influence on matters of state (Ukraine, the trans horror as a direct assault on parental authority); and as if His Eminence didn't know that 50% of his own priesthood is gay, and a substantial portion of that active.

The "pastoral" wheeze is Francis's.
schedule 38 minutes ago
Fran Macadam
Fran Macadam
Going downhill since before the Reformation! Somebody should buy up these buildings for evangelical fundamentalists and reclaim them.
schedule 14 minutes ago
Fran Macadam
Fran Macadam
They said on leaving Afghanistan that the Afghan government that represented no one would last another six months for sure without challenge. I said, how about six days. It fell in three.
This "church" is going to disappear long before 2060.
schedule 1 minute ago

