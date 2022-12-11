fbpx
US Military Going To The Dogs

Celebrate Pup Pride with the Armed Forces! Gay officers pretend to be canines for sadomasochistic sex games
Screen Shot 2022-12-11 at 12.28.14 PM
Rod Dreher
Dec 11, 2022 6:31 AM

What the hell is wrong with the culture of the US military? Last week, an anonymous Army officer -- a colonel! -- retired, and posted to Twitter images of himself and his male lover, a junior officer in the Armed Forces, wearing leather dog masks. They are gay kinksters who are into sadomasochistic "pup play"

Well, he has been outed. Note that the person who posted this got his name wrong: it's "Connelly," not "Donnelly":

If you have the stomach, click that tweet and read the long thread, with lots and lots of images. If you want to know more about the "pup play" scene, here's a Men's Health article explaining it. Basically, it's for gay men who get off dressing up and acting like dogs, and having sex with each other while pretending to be canines. Real sane stuff there.

I swear, I cannot understand why the military puts up with this perversion in its ranks. I honestly thought character mattered. Did the military know what these weirdos were doing? How many others in uniform do this stuff? How many normal men would want to go into a military where perverts like this serve, and are tolerated? When our New Woke Military celebrates Pride, do they mean Pup Pride too? If not, why not? What are the boundaries for the military in tolerating this filth?

Seriously, though, what happened to respect for the uniform? What happened to respect, period? What happened to honor? We are in so much trouble in this country.

Comments

Fran Macadam
Fran Macadam
But, but, Putin! It appears the dogs howl, but his caravan moves on.
schedule 4 hrs ago
    Theodore Iacobuzio
    Theodore Iacobuzio
    I wish with this new software I could "like" what you just wrote.
    schedule 2 hrs ago
Theodore Iacobuzio
Theodore Iacobuzio
If you see somebody put a half a bottle of ketchup on top of a burger, the natural conclusion is he doesn't like hamburger very much. No?
schedule 2 hrs ago
John Phillips
John Phillips
Looks like he went to the ribbon store and told them "give me a dozen ribbon, go heavy on the red."
schedule 8 minutes ago
Chris Karr
Chris Karr
Still less shame visited on his service than Stewart Rhodes, on whom you've been quiet.

https://www.military.com/daily-news/2022/05/06/he-hinted-hardened-service-oath-keepers-leaders-military-records-dont-back.html
schedule just now

