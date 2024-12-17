fbpx
Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Donate Become a Member Subscribe
Foreign Affairs

Ukraine Assassinates Prominent Russian General

State of the Union: Igor Kirillov was the head of radiation, chemical, and biological defense troops.
Head of Russian nuclear protection forces killed in Moscow explosion
Credit: Photo by Photo by Sefa Karacan/Anadolu via Getty Images
Mason Letteau Stallings
Dec 17, 2024 2:30 PM

Igor Kirillov, a prominent Russian lieutenant general and the chief of radiation, chemical, and biological defense troops of the Russian Federation, was killed Tuesday in an explosion in Moscow. 

Kirillov and an assistant died after an explosive device attached to a scooter exploded outside a residential building. Ukraine’s security service, the SBU, has claimed responsibility

Advertisement

The SBU accused Kirillov of responsibility for “the massive use of banned chemical weapons,” alleging that Russia used ammunition coated with toxic compounds. Russia has denied these allegations.

Earlier this year, Kirillov alleged that Russian forces had found a Ukrainian chemical laboratory for the production of toxic substances in the city of Avdiivka. 

The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons stated in May that allegations of chemical weapons use in the Russia–Ukraine conflict are “insufficiently substantiated.”

The Russian media has also confirmed the death of Kirillov and his assistant, reporting that their bodies were removed from the site of the explosion near a seven-story residential building on Ryazansky Prospect. 

The former President Dimitri Medvedev, currently the deputy chairman of Russia’s security council, also commented on Kirillov’s assassination. “Today, as a result of a terrorist act, our colleague and comrade was killed,” said Medvedev. “Law enforcement must find the murderers in Russia.” Medvedev also pledged “inevitable retaliation.”

More like this

Iran: America’s Next War Of Choice

Douglas Macgregor James W. Carden December 17, 2024
The U.S. is at risk of being buffaloed into a bloody war of regional realignment in the wake of Syria’s collapse.

Invading Mexico Will Not Solve the Cartel Problem

Brandan Buck December 17, 2024
Proposals for the use of military force in our southern neighbor’s territory neglect the lessons of the wars on terror and drugs.

Can Trump Resolve the North Korea Conundrum?

Rob York December 16, 2024
Amid a burgeoning partnership between Russia and North Korea, the incoming president has a hard row to hoe.
Advertisement
Advertisement