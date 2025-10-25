Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Donate Subscribe Subscribe
Uncategorized

U.S. Sanctions Colombian President Gustavo Petro

State of the Union: The move is part of a broader assertion of U.S. influence in the region.
Gustavo Petro Signs Official Candidacy With Running Mate Francia Marquez
Joseph Addington
Oct 25, 2025 9:52 AM
Loading the Elevenlabs Text to Speech AudioNative Player...

The United States’ relationship with Colombia plunged to a new low Friday as the Trump administration sanctioned President Gustavo Petro, his wife, son, and a senior aide. The Treasury Department accused Petro of presiding over a surge in cocaine production and turning a blind eye to cartel activity, charges the Colombian leader denounced as “offensive and false.”

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the sanctions would “protect our nation and make clear that we will not tolerate the trafficking of drugs into our nation.” Earlier this week, Petro accused the U.S. of “murder” after a Pentagon strike allegedly killed a Colombian fisherman, prompting claims of violated sovereignty.

President Donald Trump has vowed to slash Colombia’s remaining security funding and raise tariffs, depicting its campaign against drugs as a failure. Petro warned that cuts to military cooperation could disrupt anti-narcotics operations.

The sanctions mark a significant reversal in a decades-long partnership in which the U.S. sent billions of dollars to Colombia to help combat drug trafficking and cartels.

More like this

U.S. Destroys Alleged Colombian Narco Boat

Joseph Addington October 20, 2025 - 9:47 PM Eastern
State of the Union: This is the seventh strike the U.S. has carried out on a drug boat.

The Supreme Court Challenge to Hawaii’s Gun Laws

Peter Van Buren October 20, 2025
The Second Amendment doesn’t have an exception for the Rainbow State.

‘No Kings’ Protests Draw Sizable Anti-Trump Turnout

Andrew Day October 19, 2025 - 11:47 AM Eastern
State of the Union: President Trump shared an AI-generated video of himself wearing a crown and bombing protesters with a brown substance
Advertisement
×

Donate to The American Conservative Today

This is not a paywall!

Your support helps us continue our mission of providing thoughtful, independent journalism. With your contribution, we can maintain our commitment to principled reporting on the issues that matter most.

Donate Today:

$5 $25 $50 $100 Custom
Donate to The American Conservative Today