U.S. Sanctions Colombian President Gustavo Petro

The United States’ relationship with Colombia plunged to a new low Friday as the Trump administration sanctioned President Gustavo Petro, his wife, son, and a senior aide. The Treasury Department accused Petro of presiding over a surge in cocaine production and turning a blind eye to cartel activity, charges the Colombian leader denounced as “offensive and false.”

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the sanctions would “protect our nation and make clear that we will not tolerate the trafficking of drugs into our nation.” Earlier this week, Petro accused the U.S. of “murder” after a Pentagon strike allegedly killed a Colombian fisherman, prompting claims of violated sovereignty.

President Donald Trump has vowed to slash Colombia’s remaining security funding and raise tariffs, depicting its campaign against drugs as a failure. Petro warned that cuts to military cooperation could disrupt anti-narcotics operations.

The sanctions mark a significant reversal in a decades-long partnership in which the U.S. sent billions of dollars to Colombia to help combat drug trafficking and cartels.