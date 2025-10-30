Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Donate Subscribe Subscribe
Foreign Affairs

U.S. Destroys Another Alleged Narco Boat

State of the Union: This is the 14th strike the U.S. has carried out on a drug boat.
Screenshot-2025-09-10-at-3.40.44-PM-e1757533798317
Joseph Addington
Oct 30, 2025 5:01 PM
Loading the Elevenlabs Text to Speech AudioNative Player...

The American military carried out an air strike Wednesday on a drug boat in the Pacific. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth announced the results of the attack on social media, adding that the strike killed four men and destroyed the vessel.

“The Western Hemisphere is no longer a safe haven for narco-terrorists bringing drugs to our shores to poison Americans. The Department of War will continue to hunt them down and eliminate them wherever they operate,” Hegseth wrote. A video of the strike accompanied the post.

The Trump administration has made destroying drug transportation networks in the western hemisphere a priority, including by destroying boats that U.S. intelligence has determined are involved in narcotrafficking. This is the 14th known boat to be destroyed as part of American counternarcotics operations in the region, which have been principally focused around Venezuelan territorial waters.

The administration’s choice to counter drug boats with lethal force is a deviation from normal U.S. anti-narcotics operations. The buildup of American military assets in the Caribbean, including a carrier group, has been denounced by the Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro as preparation for an American military intervention in the country.

More like this

Trump Slashes China Tariff in Apparent Xi Fentanyl Deal 

Rebecca Draeger Today, 5:30 PM Eastern
State of the Union: The U.S. will lower its tariff rate from 57 to 47 percent as Beijing pledges to crack down on fentanyl precursors…

FBI Uses Secret Threat Category for Israeli Criminals Operating in U.S.

Daniel Boguslaw October 30, 2025
The agency has never publicly disclosed that it monitors organized crime syndicates based in Israel.

Don’t Do It, Mr. President

Justin Logan Brandan Buck October 29, 2025
U.S.-led regime change in Venezuela would worsen the problems Trump promised to fix.
Advertisement
×

Donate to The American Conservative Today

This is not a paywall!

Your support helps us continue our mission of providing thoughtful, independent journalism. With your contribution, we can maintain our commitment to principled reporting on the issues that matter most.

Donate Today:

$5 $25 $50 $100 Custom
Donate to The American Conservative Today