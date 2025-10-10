Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
U.S. and Qatar Agree to Joint Military Facility in Idaho

State of the Union: Qatari fighter pilots will learn to fly F-15 jets at the base.
Spencer Neale
Oct 10, 2025 1:38 PM
Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth was joined by Qatar’s Minister of Defense Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman al-Thani at the Pentagon Friday to finalize an agreement that will permit the Qatari Emiri Air Force to build a joint military facility at the Mountain Home Air Force Base in Idaho. 

“Today, we’re announcing a letter of acceptance in building a Qatari Emiri Air Force facility at the Mountain Home Air Force Base in Idaho,” Hegseth said. The facility will be used to train Qatari fighter pilots to fly F-15 jets.

The agreement is further evidence of a growing alignment between the Trump administration and Doha. In late September, President Donald Trump signed an executive order vowing to defend the Qataris and ensuring the security of the Middle Eastern nation only weeks after Israeli airstrikes struck the capital of Doha.

