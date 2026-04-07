U.S. and Iran Agree to Two-Week Ceasefire

President Donald Trump said Tuesday night that the United States had agreed to a two-week ceasefire with Iran under a proposal brokered by Pakistan, contingent on Iran reopening the Strait of Hormuz. The president described the arrangement as a “double sided ceasefire,” stating in a post on Truth Social that the U.S. has “already met and exceeded all Military objectives, and are very far along with a definitive Agreement concerning Longterm PEACE with Iran, and PEACE in the Middle East.”

A White House official told Axios that Israel also agreed to halt strikes and that the truce would take effect once Iran opens the vital shipping lane.

Iran’s National Security Council accepted the proposal, but said in their statement that “our hands remain upon the trigger, and should the slightest error be committed by the enemy, it shall be met with full force.”

The two-week window will be used to negotiate a broader agreement to end the conflict. “We received a 10 point proposal from Iran, and believe it is a workable basis on which to negotiate,” Trump said. “Almost all of the various points of past contention have been agreed to between the United States and Iran, but a two week period will allow the Agreement to be finalized and consummated.”

The announcement came less than 12 hours after Trump threatened massive strikes on Iran, stating that “a whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again.”