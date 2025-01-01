fbpx
Two Potential Terrorist Attacks Mar New Year’s Day 

Attacks in Las Vegas, New Orleans kill 16 people and injure dozens more.
Brussels,-,March,29:,People,Gathered,In,Front,Of,The
Credit: CRM/Shutterstock
Joseph Addington
Jan 1, 2025 6:30 PM

A terrorist attack in New Orleans and a potential terror attack in Vegas marred New Years Day festivities Wednesday.

In New Orleans, a truck driven by Shamsud-Din Jabbar, an American citizen and army veteran, drove past a barrier under repair and a police blockade to smash into pedestrians on a busy street in the city’s famous French Quarter. After being engaged by officers from the New Orleans police department, Jabbar exited the vehicle and opened fire, shooting two officers before being shot and killed by return fire from the police. The attack killed at least 15 people and injured 30 others. Jabbar’s truck was flying a flag from the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, and investigators from the FBI have announced that they believe he was acting in concert with other terrorists in a broader attack—officials discovered multiple improvised explosive devices placed around the scene by four other individuals

Officials are also investigating a Tesla Cybertruck that exploded in front of the Trump Hotel in Las Vegas Wednesday morning, killing the driver and injuring seven others. According to officials, the Cybertruck was a rental from Turo which was then loaded with fireworks and fuel containers and detonated by the driver. The identity of the driver and the motive of the attack have not yet been released.

