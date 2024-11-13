Tulsi Gabbard Nominated for Director of National Intelligence

President-elect Donald Trump announced Wednesday afternoon the nomination of Tulsi Gabbard to serve as the director of national intelligence in his incoming administration. Gabbard, a former Democratic representative for the state of Hawaii, was a notable addition to Trump’s campaign, having broken from her party along with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. over differences in foreign policy.

Gabbard is a veteran of the Global War on Terror, having served in Iraq and in Kuwait, and is one of the strongest voices for foreign policy restraint in the Trump camp. The selection is a very clear deviation from Trump’s first term, where his nominations for foreign policy related positions were more conventional, and signals a new level of influence for the anti-war wing of the Trump movement.