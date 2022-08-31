Trump’s Stupid Hide-The-Documents Drama

This is bad. From the NYT:

The Justice Department sought a search warrant for former President Donald J. Trump’s residence in Florida after obtaining evidence that highly classified documents were likely concealed and that Mr. Trump’s representatives had falsely claimed all sensitive material had been returned, according to a court filing by the department on Tuesday. The filing came in response to Mr. Trump’s request for an independent review of materials seized from his home, Mar-a-Lago. But it went far beyond that, painting the clearest picture yet of the department’s efforts to retrieve the documents before taking the extraordinary step of searching a former president’s private property on Aug. 8. Among the new disclosures in the 36-page filing were that the search yielded three classified documents in desks inside Mr. Trump’s office, with more than 100 documents in 13 boxes or containers with classification markings in the residence, including some at the most restrictive levels. That was twice the number of classified documents the former president’s lawyers turned over voluntarily while swearing an oath that they had returned all the material demanded by the government.

They lied, Trump's lawyers did, and apparently hid top secret documents that belonged to the government, in a non-secure place. Why? What was Trump trying to conceal? Or was he just lazy and egotistical, and kept them because he felt like it -- and told his lawyers to lie about it?

Either way, this is no way for a former president to behave. What a disgraceful thing. If the Republican Party nominates this guy in 2024, it's going to get beat. As much as they might dislike Joe Biden, you're not going to get enough independents to vote for this nut to win.

Seriously, what is the damn point of Trump behaving like this? They're not his papers! They belong to the government. Normal people return those papers. Normal people's lawyers tell the truth about them. I'm fine with an abnormal president -- at this point, that would be a blessing! -- but for pity's sake, be abnormal in ways that serve the country's best interest, not your own. The thing is, it's not clear at this point that Trump's actions even served his own interest!

Why did the former president have those classified documents, to which he had no legal right? They did not belong to him. Why did his lawyers lie to the government about them? This is not nothing, folks.

I'm so damned sick of the pointless drama. The country is going to hell, and most of the Republican Party's voters are captive to this clown. Yeah, he did some good things for our country, and for that I'm grateful. Courts! But it's time for him to go, and for us to get serious about the multiple crises engulfing us. We put him back in the White House, or he stands in the way of a highly capable conservative like Ron DeSantis getting the nomination, and we're going to be screwed again. We need a fighter who is not compromised, a fighter who can actually fight, not bluster like a barstool drunk. Ann Coulter, nobody's idea of a RINO, understand this; why don't many others?