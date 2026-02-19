Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Trump to Make Iran Decision by End of Month

State of the Union: The president is weighing military options amid regional buildup.
New York City Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani Meets With President Trump At The White House
(Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
Spencer Neale
Feb 19, 2026 1:45 PM
President Donald Trump said he may decide in the “next probably 10 days” whether to authorize military action against Iran during his speech at Thursday’s inaugural Board of Peace event in Washington DC. Trump noted that negotiations are ongoing but indicated he will use force if deemed necessary.

“We may have to take it a step further, or we may not,” Trump said as dozens of world leaders listened intently. “Maybe we’re going to make a deal. You're going to be finding out over the next probably 10 days."

Immediately before his latest comments on Iran, Trump announced new military procurement plans, including ordering 22 new B-2 stealth bombers for the U.S. Air Force. Seven B-2 bombers were used in Trump’s “Midnight Hammer” operation that attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities on June 22 of last year. 

According to a report released Wednesday, top national security officials have informed Trump that the military will be ready to strike targets in Iran as soon as Saturday. U.S. military buildup in the region continues apace as Secretary of State Marco Rubio prepares to meet with Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu on February 28.

