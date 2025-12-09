Trump to Lift Nvidia Chip Ban in China

President Donald Trump announced Monday that the U.S. government will allow Nvidia to sell its advanced H200 AI chips to “approved customers” in China, lifting a 2023 ban on the export of high-end semiconductors. Sales will be subject to a 25 percent fee, he said on Truth Social.

Trump added that the Commerce Department is finalizing the arrangement and that it will extend to other U.S. chipmakers, including Advanced Micro Devices and Intel, which recently transferred a 10 percent equity stake to the federal government.

The Financial Times reported Tuesday that Beijing is simultaneously developing a regulatory framework that may restrict domestic access to Nvidia’s H200 chips despite Washington’s new export permits.

The renewed export permit for Nvidia’s H200 chips means advanced U.S. hardware could re-enter the Chinese market, jeopardizing Huawei’s chances to dominate China’s AI infrastructure. “The competition has undeniably arrived and is gaining momentum,” an Nvidia spokesperson told CNBC earlier this year, in reference to Huawei’s new AI computing systems.