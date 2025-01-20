Trump: ‘The Golden Age of America Begins Right Now’

President Donald Trump delivered a second inaugural address studded with invocations of the American frontier and space travel, laying out a vast agenda to restore American prosperity and unity.

“The golden age of America begins right now,” he declared.

He laid out plans to secure the southern border and tame Mexican drug cartels, to restore American manufacturing, and to cultivate peace through military strength.

“My greatest legacy will be as a peacemaker and a unifier—that’s what I want to be, a peacemaker and a unifier,” he said.

Among other specific policies, Trump promised to end the Green New Deal and the electric vehicle mandate “keeping my sacred pledge to our great American auto workers”; to declare a national energy emergency and “drill, baby, drill”; and to direct government agencies to roll back limits on Americans’ speech.