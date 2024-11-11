Trump Taps Stephen Miller for Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy

Donald Trump has selected Stephen Miller to serve as deputy chief of staff for policy in his new presidential administration. Miller served as a senior advisor and speechwriter during Trump’s first term in office and was notable for his hardline stance on immigration. He helped craft a number of the White House policies on immigration, refugees, and asylum claims, including the so-called “Muslim Ban,” prohibiting immigration from certain countries with high levels of terrorist activity.

After his work in the first Trump administration, Miller founded America First Legal, where he serves as president. The organization has successfully pursued civil rights litigation against companies who discriminate against Americans for the purposes of promoting DEI and blocked the Biden administration from extending amnesty to certain categories of illegal aliens.

Vice President–elect J.D. Vance congratulated Miller on X, stating, “This is another fantastic pick by the president.”