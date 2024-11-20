fbpx
Trump Taps Matthew Whitaker as NATO Ambassador

State of the Union: Whitaker is a former member of Trump’s Justice Department.
Joseph Addington
Nov 20, 2024 2:30 PM

President-elect Donald Trump announced Wednesday his selection of Matthew Whitaker to serve as the U.S. ambassador to NATO. Whitaker served as chief of staff to Attorney General Jeff Sessions and subsequently as acting attorney general for a short period during Trump’s first presidential term, but is an outsider to the national security realm.

In a statement on social media, Trump said, “Matt is a strong warrior and loyal Patriot, who will ensure the United States' interests are advanced and defended… I look forward to working closely with him as we continue to promote PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH, Freedom, and Prosperity around the World.”

