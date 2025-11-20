Trump Signs Bill to Release Epstein Files

President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed a bill instructing the Justice Department to release the Epstein files. Trump, who had resisted releasing the files earlier in his term, reversed course last week and endorsed efforts to force their disclosure.

Trump announced the signing of the bill in a post on his Truth Social network.

🚨 TRUMP: “ I HAVE JUST SIGNED THE BILL TO RELEASE THE EPSTEIN FILES!” pic.twitter.com/GohSUccPDZ — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 20, 2025

The bill establishes a 30-day deadline for the Department of Justice to release the files to the public. It is not clear how complete the release will be, as the bill includes a provision for the department to withholding or redact the identities and any “personal and medical files” of Epstein’s victims, as well as any information that “would jeopardize an active federal investigation or ongoing prosecution, provided that such withholding is narrowly tailored and temporary.”