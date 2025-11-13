Trump Signs Bill to End Record-Breaking Shutdown

The longest government shutdown in the history of the United States ended Wednesday, when President Donald Trump signed a bill funding the government through January 30, 2026. Republican Senators negotiated the deal to end the 43-day long shutdown with Senate Democrats, and passed the funding bill in the upper chamber Monday night 60–40. The House passed the compromise bill Wednesday 222–209, and Trump signed it later that night.

The main demand Democrats had been holding out for, the passage of enhanced health-insurance tax credits for the Affordable Care Act, was not part of the bill. Instead, it includes a promise of a separate Senate vote by mid-December to address the subsidies—with no guarantee of success and no binding House commitment.

The bill also restores the jobs of any federal workers fired as a result of reductions in force implemented during the shutdown, provides back pay for hundreds of thousands of furloughed federal workers, and halts further layoffs through the funding period. It also fully funds the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) through September 30, 2026, bringing relief to millions of people who saw their benefits delayed or reduced this month and ending the government’s legal battle over whether it would cover the gap in congressional appropriations with the program’s contingency fund.

In the signing ceremony, Trump emphasized that the deal sends “a clear message that we will never give in to extortion,” placing blame squarely on Democrats for the shutdown.