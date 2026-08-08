Senate Confirms Blanche as AG, 50–49

The Senate on Saturday confirmed Todd Blanche as U.S. attorney general in a 50–49 vote. Blanche, who had previously served as President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, had led the Department of Justice as acting attorney general since April.

Sens. Lisa Murkowski (R-AL) and Susan Collins (R-ME) joined all of the upper chamber’s Democrats in voting against Blanche. Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is absent for health reasons.

Blanche’s five months as acting attorney general included a number of controversies about DOJ policy, including an effort to create a $1.8 billion fund to compensate the victims of “legal weaponization” and the settlement of a lawsuit Trump filed against the IRS.