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Senate Confirms Blanche as AG, 50–49

State of the Union: Blanche has overseen the Justice Department in an acting capacity since April 2.
Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche Testifies To Senate Judiciary Committee At His Confirmation Hearing
Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images
Jude Russo
Aug 8, 2026 2:15 PM
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The Senate on Saturday confirmed Todd Blanche as U.S. attorney general in a 50–49 vote. Blanche, who had previously served as President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, had led the Department of Justice as acting attorney general since April.

Sens. Lisa Murkowski (R-AL) and Susan Collins (R-ME) joined all of the upper chamber’s Democrats in voting against Blanche. Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is absent for health reasons.

Blanche’s five months as acting attorney general included a number of controversies about DOJ policy, including an effort to create a $1.8 billion fund to compensate the victims of “legal weaponization” and the settlement of a lawsuit Trump filed against the IRS.

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