Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Donate Subscribe Subscribe
Politics

Trump Says He’ll Tariff India Over Russian Ties

State of the Union: The president has wielded trade levies to refashion the global trading system.
Dallas,,Texas,-,August,06:,Former,U.s.,President,Donald,Trump
Andrew Day
Jul 30, 2025 10:10 AM
Loading the Elevenlabs Text to Speech AudioNative Player...

The United States will impose a 25 percent tariff on Indian goods—along with an unspecified “penalty” due to India’s purchasing Russian energy and military equipment—President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social.

Trump said that India’s own tariffs are “among the highest in the World, and they have the most strenuous and obnoxious non-monetary Trade Barriers of any Country.” He said the tariffs will kick in on August 1.

The move is intended, in part, to punish India for its continued economic ties with Russia throughout the war in Ukraine. Some Republican lawmakers have advocated higher sanctions on Russia, including secondary sanctions targeting its trade partners.

Trump wrote that India has “always bought a vast majority of their military equipment from Russia, and are Russia’s largest buyer of ENERGY, along with China, at a time when everyone wants Russia to STOP THE KILLING IN UKRAINE — ALL THINGS NOT GOOD!”

The president has used trade levies to shore up domestic manufacturing, generate revenue, and address America’s trade deficits. Last month, Trump sent letters to dozens of countries warning of high tariffs if trade agreements weren’t reached by August 1. This week Trump struck a deal with the European Union that most observers say is highly favorable to the U.S.

More like this

Can Trump Take the Win on Immigration?

W. James Antle III July 30, 2025
Trump’s flirtation with amnesty threatens to obscure his biggest second-term policy victory.

Marjorie Taylor Greene Calls Gaza Crisis a ‘Genocide’

Spencer Neale July 29, 2025 - 4:00 PM Eastern
State of the Union: Greene amps up criticism of Israel.

Forced Labor and the First Amendment

James R. Lawrence, III July 29, 2025
A salacious case out of California raises important questions about the state’s ability to regulate a wide variety of interpersonal relationships.
Advertisement
×

Donate to The American Conservative Today

This is not a paywall!

Your support helps us continue our mission of providing thoughtful, independent journalism. With your contribution, we can maintain our commitment to principled reporting on the issues that matter most.

Donate Today:

$5 $25 $50 $100 Custom
Donate to The American Conservative Today