Trump Says He’ll Tariff India Over Russian Ties

The United States will impose a 25 percent tariff on Indian goods—along with an unspecified “penalty” due to India’s purchasing Russian energy and military equipment—President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social.

Trump said that India’s own tariffs are “among the highest in the World, and they have the most strenuous and obnoxious non-monetary Trade Barriers of any Country.” He said the tariffs will kick in on August 1.

The move is intended, in part, to punish India for its continued economic ties with Russia throughout the war in Ukraine. Some Republican lawmakers have advocated higher sanctions on Russia, including secondary sanctions targeting its trade partners.

Trump wrote that India has “always bought a vast majority of their military equipment from Russia, and are Russia’s largest buyer of ENERGY, along with China, at a time when everyone wants Russia to STOP THE KILLING IN UKRAINE — ALL THINGS NOT GOOD!”

The president has used trade levies to shore up domestic manufacturing, generate revenue, and address America’s trade deficits. Last month, Trump sent letters to dozens of countries warning of high tariffs if trade agreements weren’t reached by August 1. This week Trump struck a deal with the European Union that most observers say is highly favorable to the U.S.