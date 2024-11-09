Trump Says Haley and Pompeo Have No Place in Cabinet

President-elect Donald Trump announced on Saturday that former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley will not be part of his administration.

In a post to Truth Social, the 47th president wrote that while he “very much enjoyed and appreciated” working with the pair previously, neither will be part of his next Cabinet.

Advertisement

“I will not be inviting former Ambassador Nikki Haley, or former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, to join the Trump Administration, which is currently in formation,” wrote Trump. “I very much enjoyed and appreciated working with them previously, and would like to thank them for their service to our Country. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”