Trump Said Israel Can Bomb Iran Again if Tehran Rearms

Trump warned on Monday that if Iran were to rebuild its nuclear facilities, the United States would support Israeli military action to “knock them down.” Trump later added that he “heard Iran wants to make a deal” and “that would be much smarter.”

The comments came as President Trump hosted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, marking Netanyahu’s fifth visit to see the U.S. president this year. After the meeting, Trump told reporters that Netanyahu deserved a pardon, arguing:

“He’s a wartime prime minister who’s a hero. How do you not give a pardon? I spoke to the president … he tells me it’s on its way.”

In June, Trump had declared that Iran’s nuclear enrichment facilities were “completely and totally obliterated” by U.S. airstrikes. But renewed rhetoric to stoke conflict with Iran comes as pro-Israel lobbying groups revive their campaign to lobby for that confrontation, broadening their messaging beyond nuclear weapons to include ballistic missiles.

Later in the meeting, Netanyahu and Israeli Education Minister Yoav Kisch awarded Trump the ‘Israel Prize’ for his "commitment to fight" and "actions against anti-Semitism, relocation of the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem,” and other “significant efforts on behalf of the state of Israel.”

The two leaders also discussed the Gaza ceasefire, which barely exists amid repeated Israeli violations. Asked about the second phase of the 20-point plan to end the Gaza genocide, Trump said it would be implemented “as quickly as we can,” but insisted that “there has to be a disarming of Hamas.” In the ceasefire agreement brokered by Trump, the topic of Hamas’ weapons was set for discussion in Phase II negotiations, which has not yet been reached.

Israel continues to face mounting calls to lift restrictions on life-saving aid deliveries into Gaza, which humanitarian observers say remain far below the levels required under the Trump-brokered ceasefire.