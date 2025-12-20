Trump Orders Syria Airstrikes After Deadly Attack on U.S. Troops

The U.S. military on Friday launched airstrikes on alleged ISIS targets in Syria, describing the operation as retaliation for the killing of two members of the Iowa National Guard and a civilian interpreter last week. Per Damascus, the attack was perpetrated by a member of the Syrian government’s security forces who sympathized with the jihadi group.

U.S. Central Command released video of U.S. and Jordanian forces conducting airstrikes on what it claimed were more than 70 ISIS targets with over 100 munitions.

Trump called the strikes “precise” and “very successful,” while Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said U.S. forces hit ISIS fighters, infrastructure, and weapons sites in what he labeled a “declaration of vengeance.”

In a post on X, Sec. Hegseth added: