Trump Promises No American Troops in Ukraine

State of the Union: Trump says U.S. security guarantees won’t include boots on the ground.
President Trump And President Putin Hold A Joint Press Conference After Summit
Spencer Neale
Aug 19, 2025 1:43 PM
President Donald Trump promised to keep American troops out of Ukraine during a phone interview with Fox and Friends on Tuesday morning. 

“You have my assurance,” Trump told hosts of the Fox News show, when asked why Americans should believe U.S. troops won’t be deployed to Ukraine. “I’m just trying to stop people from being killed. They’re losing from five to seven thousand people a week.”

Trump provided little insight into potential U.S. security guarantees for Ukraine following wide-ranging discussions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and European leaders in Washington on Monday, but he's now drawn a red line at American boots on the ground. 

Though Trump failed to secure a ceasefire or peace deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the pair’s meeting in Alaska on Friday, there is hope that the flurry of recent discussions among world leaders could provide a path to peace between Ukraine and Russia.

