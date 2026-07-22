Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Donate Subscribe Donate
Foreign Affairs

Report: U.S. Approves Nuclear Agreement With Saudi Arabia

State of the Union: Under the agreement, Saudi Arabia will receive nuclear power reactors and potentially a facility for enriching uranium locally.
5c158f-20250513-u-s-president-donald-trump-and-saudi-crown-prince-mohammed-bin-salman-600
Win McNamee/Getty Images
Harrison Berger
Jul 22, 2026 5:15 PM
Loading the Elevenlabs Text to Speech AudioNative Player...

The Wall Street Journal, citing White House sources, reported Tuesday that the Trump administration has approved a deal to grant Saudi Arabia a civilian nuclear program.

Under the agreement, Saudi Arabia would receive nuclear power reactors and potentially a facility for enriching uranium locally. The U.S. would in exchange get contracts for American companies to construct those facilities. The Journal reported, “Westinghouse Electric and its AP1000 reactor would be among the biggest beneficiaries.”

Saudi Arabia reportedly rejected monitoring and inspections by the International Atomic Energy Agency’s “Additional Protocol.”

Reactions to the move varied. The Atlantic Council’s director of its Nuclear Energy Policy Initiative presented the move as “a win for the United States over Russia and China,” while Yoel Guzansky, a former member of Israel’s National Security Council and adviser to several prime ministers, told Newsweek that Saudi Arabia has “an aspiration for a nuclear military program. Now, you give them the keys for the car and the driver’s license.”

More like this

Trump Imposes New 50 Percent Tariff on Canada

Joseph Addington Today, 4:34 PM Eastern
State of the Union: The move targets the Canadian auto, alcohol, and dairy industries.

The Lesson Trump Can Take From Herodotus’ Paradox

Daniel E. Zoughbie July 22, 2026
Strength is best manifested in cooption, not force.

Zelensky Replaces Ukrainian Military Chief

Joseph Addington July 21, 2026 - 5:09 PM Eastern
State of the Union: Mykhailo Drapati will replace Oleksandr Syrskyi as commander of Ukraine’s armed forces.
×

Donate to The American Conservative Today

This is not a paywall!

Your support helps us continue our mission of providing thoughtful, independent journalism. With your contribution, we can maintain our commitment to principled reporting on the issues that matter most.

Donate Today:

$5 $25 $50 $100 Custom
Donate to The American Conservative Today