Trump Pardons J6 Prisoners

State of the Union: Within hours of his inauguration, the president issued more than 1,500 pardons and sentence commutations.
inauguration, Donald Trump,
(Melina Mara /The Washington Post via Getty Images)
Adriana Azarian
Jan 21, 2025 12:27 PM
On his first day in office, President Trump granted pardons and commuted the sentences of those convicted of or charged with crimes on January 6, 2021.

Trump fully pardoned more than 1,500 people and ordered the release of 14 incarcerated individuals on Monday night, among a slew of executive orders. 

“This proclamation ends a grave national injustice that has been perpetrated upon the American people over the last four years and begins a process of national reconciliation,” the proclamation reads.

The act of clemency extends from those charged with misdemeanors to those convicted of or charged with assaulting police, destruction of property, and seditious conspiracy. 

The president ordered the immediate release of the incarcerated, whom he referred to as “hostages.”

 “We hope they come out tonight, frankly,” Trump said while signing the executive order in the Oval Office. “We’re expecting it.” 

Trump said those with commuted sentences may or may not receive full pardons as well, pending further investigation. 

Trump has yet to keep his promise to pardon Ross Ulbricht for his operation of Silk Road, an online drug marketplace. It also remains to be seen whether he will pardon the 21 pro-life protestors prosecuted by the Biden administration. 

