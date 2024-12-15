Trump Names Grenell Ambassador for Special Missions

President-elect Donald Trump announced on Saturday that he has selected Richard Grenell to be his presidential envoy for special missions. The new position will have a focus on contentious areas of geopolitics.

🚨 President Trump announces that @RichardGrenell will serve as the Presidential Envoy for Special Missions pic.twitter.com/bQkzFENZts — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) December 14, 2024

Trump was expected to take Grenell, a vociferous campaign surrogate, into the administration. In a Thursday post on Truth Social, the president-elect referred to Grenell as a “fabulous person,” stating that “he will be someplace high up.”

Grenell served in the first Trump administration in a variety of roles, including as ambassador to Germany, as the acting director of national intelligence, and as a presidential envoy in negotiations between Serbia and Kosovo.

Earlier in the transition process, Grenell was considered for the role of secretary of state. He allegedly turned down the position of director of national intelligence.