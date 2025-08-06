Trump Imposes 50 Percent Tariff on India Over Russian Oil

The United States will levy a 50 percent tariff on India, doubling the recently announced figure of 25 percent after the nation refused to halt the import and sale of Russian oil.

In an announcement made Wednesday, President Trump said India “shall be subject to an additional ... rate of duty of 25%.” The move comes a day after Trump told CNBC that India is “fueling the [Russian] war machine” with its purchases of oil from the Russians. The decision is part of Trump’s ramped-up attempt to shut down the war in Ukraine which has proved an immovable object during the first seven months of his second presidency.

The 50 percent tariff on India matches only Brazil for the highest tariff rate set by Trump since Liberation Day in April.