Trump Says He Will ‘Permanently Pause’ Immigration From the ‘Third World’

State of the Union: The president made the announcement late Thursday night.
Andrew Day
Nov 28, 2025 9:33 AM
President Donald Trump will halt all immigration from “Third World” countries to the United States, he wrote on Truth Social late Thursday night.

The term “Third World” historically referred to nations not aligned with either the United States or the Soviet Union during the Cold War and has come to refer to poor countries in Africa, Asia, and Latin America.

“I will permanently pause migration from all Third World Countries to allow the U.S. system to fully recover,” Trump wrote. The president added that he would “terminate” the “illegal admissions” authorized by the Biden administration and remove immigrants who do not benefit the United States.

“Only REVERSE MIGRATION can fully cure this situation,” Trump wrote.

The announcement comes amid outrage after an Afghan national admitted into the country under Joe Biden shot two National Guard members in DC on Wednesday. One of the guardsmen, Sarah Beckstrom, was pronounced dead on Thanksgiving while the other, Andrew Wolfe, remains in critical condition.

Prominent conservatives, including the late Charlie Kirk, have come to oppose Third World immigration in recent years. Trump’s post signals that the nation’s immigration policy could shift to align more closely with their views.

