Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Donate Subscribe Subscribe
Politics

Trump, Hegseth Address U.S. Generals

State of the Union: The speeches highlighted military readiness and crime in urban sites.
President Trump Departs Washington For NATO Summit
Credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Spencer Neale
Sep 30, 2025 11:47 AM
Loading the Elevenlabs Text to Speech AudioNative Player...

President Donald Trump and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth told hundreds of senior military leaders that the Department of War’s mission is to achieve “peace through strength” during a Tuesday morning address at Marine Corps base in Quantico, Virginia. 

“From this moment forward, the only mission of the newly restored Department of War is this, war fighting, preparing for war and preparing to win, unrelenting and uncompromising in that pursuit,” Hegseth said in a speech during which the former Fox News host railed against DEI and climate change. 

Trump, who followed Hegseth, threatened to fire generals “on the spot” if he doesn’t like them before warning of an “invasion from within” during his speech. Trump highlighted the work of National Guard troops in Washington D.C. and suggested that similar measures could be used to address crime in Democrat-led cities such as Chicago, San Francisco, and New York.

“They're very unsafe places, and we're going to straighten them out one by one,” Trump said. “And this is going to be a major part for some of the people in this room. That’s a war too. It’s a war from within. Controlling the physical territory of our border is essential to national security. We can’t let these people in.”

Trump also admitted that he has placed at least one nuclear submarine off the coast of Russia after feeling “a little bit threatened by Russia recently.”

More like this

Americans Must Reject Attempts to Restrict Internet Free Speech

Mason Letteau Stallings September 30, 2025
Section 230 reform is being used as a Trojan horse for internet censorship.

Vance on Knife’s Edge

Bill Kauffman September 30, 2025
Prioritizing peace among the warmongers.

A Letter to a Friend

Peter Van Buren September 29, 2025
Trump derangement syndrome shouldn’t get in the way of facts.
Advertisement
×

Donate to The American Conservative Today

This is not a paywall!

Your support helps us continue our mission of providing thoughtful, independent journalism. With your contribution, we can maintain our commitment to principled reporting on the issues that matter most.

Donate Today:

$5 $25 $50 $100 Custom
Donate to The American Conservative Today