fbpx
Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Donate Subscribe Subscribe
Politics

Trump Fires Iran Hawk Hook

State of the Union: Brian Hook served as Iran envoy during Trump’s first term.
President-Elect Trump Holds Press Conference At Mar-A-Lago
Mason Letteau Stallings
Jan 21, 2025 4:00 PM
Loading the Elevenlabs Text to Speech AudioNative Player...

Shortly after Midnight on Tuesday, President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social that he was firing Brian Hook, the head of the Wilson Center for Scholars and a prominent Iran hawk. Hook had been involved in hiring for the State Department during the transition.

During Trump’s first term, Hook served as the Special Representative for Iran under Mike Pompeo. In this capacity, Hook was a supporter of the strategy of “maximum pressure” against Iran via sanctions.

Advertisement

In the same post, Trump also announced the firing of retired General Mark Milley from the National Infrastructure Advisory Council, celebrity chef José Andrés from the President’s Council on Sports, and the former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms from the President’s Export Council.

More like this

A Summary of Trump’s Biggest Day One Executive Actions

Joseph Addington Today, 3:05 PM Eastern
The 47th president’s flurry of activity focused on immigration and border-control measures.

Trump Pardons J6 Prisoners

Adriana Azarian Today, 12:27 PM Eastern
State of the Union: Within hours of his inauguration, the president issued more than 1,500 pardons and sentence commutations.

Trump’s Muscular Pax Americana

Daniel McCarthy January 21, 2025
The 45th and 47th president has articulated a renewed vision of the American way of life.
Advertisement
Advertisement