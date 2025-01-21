Trump Fires Iran Hawk Hook

Shortly after Midnight on Tuesday, President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social that he was firing Brian Hook, the head of the Wilson Center for Scholars and a prominent Iran hawk. Hook had been involved in hiring for the State Department during the transition.

During Trump’s first term, Hook served as the Special Representative for Iran under Mike Pompeo. In this capacity, Hook was a supporter of the strategy of “maximum pressure” against Iran via sanctions.

Advertisement

Our first day in the White House is not over yet! My Presidential Personnel Office is actively in the process of identifying and removing over a thousand Presidential Appointees from the previous Administration, who are not aligned with our vision to Make America Great Again.… — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) January 21, 2025

In the same post, Trump also announced the firing of retired General Mark Milley from the National Infrastructure Advisory Council, celebrity chef José Andrés from the President’s Council on Sports, and the former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms from the President’s Export Council.