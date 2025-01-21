Trump Fires Iran Hawk Hook
Shortly after Midnight on Tuesday, President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social that he was firing Brian Hook, the head of the Wilson Center for Scholars and a prominent Iran hawk. Hook had been involved in hiring for the State Department during the transition.
During Trump’s first term, Hook served as the Special Representative for Iran under Mike Pompeo. In this capacity, Hook was a supporter of the strategy of “maximum pressure” against Iran via sanctions.
In the same post, Trump also announced the firing of retired General Mark Milley from the National Infrastructure Advisory Council, celebrity chef José Andrés from the President’s Council on Sports, and the former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms from the President’s Export Council.