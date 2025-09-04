Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Donate Subscribe Subscribe
Politics

Trump Eyes Executive Order for ‘Department of War’ Renaming

State of the Union: The 47th president is expected to revive an old title for the Department of Defense.
President Trump Meets With Visiting Crown Prince Of Bahrain
(Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
Spencer Neale
Sep 4, 2025 8:28 PM
Loading the Elevenlabs Text to Speech AudioNative Player...

President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order Friday restoring the “Department of War” moniker as a “secondary title” for the Department of Defense. Trump has recently argued that the Department of War “sounds stronger” and is “much more appropriate” for the Cabinet-level agency.

“[When] we won World War I, World War II, it was called the Department of War,” Trump stated last month. “And to me, that’s really what it is.”

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth celebrated the news on Thursday evening in an all-caps, three-word post shared to his personal X account. “DEPARTMENT OF WAR,” wrote Hegseth, the 29th Secretary of Defense. 

It is unclear whether Trump can change the agency’s title without approval from Congress.

The Department of War existed for 158 years between the years of 1789 and 1947. The department was split into the Department of Air Force and the Department of Army under the National Security Act of 1947. The armed services’ departments were reconsolidated under the Department of Defense in 1949.

More like this

In Defense of ‘Defense’

W. James Antle III September 4, 2025
What’s in a name?

The Ben Franklin Fellowship’s State Department Renovation

Phillip Linderman September 3, 2025
Conservative career officials are fighting to break the globalist-woke mindset that is deeply ingrained in the U.S. foreign affairs bureaucracy.

Pat Buchanan Belongs Among the Conservative Movement’s Greatest Heroes

Kevin Roberts Riley Moore September 2, 2025
President Donald Trump should award the America First patriot the Medal of Freedom.
Advertisement
×

Donate to The American Conservative Today

This is not a paywall!

Your support helps us continue our mission of providing thoughtful, independent journalism. With your contribution, we can maintain our commitment to principled reporting on the issues that matter most.

Donate Today:

$5 $25 $50 $100 Custom
Donate to The American Conservative Today