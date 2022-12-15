Trump Emigrates To Clown World

The 45th president of the United States, a man who aspires to return to the White House, has officially beclowned himself in a way that not even hardline MAGA folks can explain away:

It's hard to know what to say about this. The thing speaks for itself. Trump is a grown-ass man, a former president. And now he's grifting NFTs. Meanwhile, what's going on with his main rival for the 2024 GOP nomination? This:

Florida will hold the medical establishment accountable by:

• Creating a grand jury to investigate mRNA shots & Big Pharma

• Investigating cardiac-related deaths tied to the mRNA vaccine

• Forming a Public Health Integrity Committee to oversee the medical establishment — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) December 13, 2022

The choice is clear. Oh boy, is it ever clear. It seems too that it's finally over for Donald Trump. When you're getting headlines like the one below (from this story), launching an NFT grift is not the thing you want to be doing to regain ground lost to a Republican governor and political rival who actually gets stuff done.

(Sorry for light posting this week. I've been in Rome this week doing an interview, seeing friends, making pilgrimages to churches in the city, and having a little break before Christmas.)