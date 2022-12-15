fbpx
Politics Foreign Affairs Culture We're Hiring
Donate Become a Member Subscribe
All Things Trump

Trump Emigrates To Clown World

Former POTUS now grifting in the NFT world, making fool of self
Screen Shot 2022-12-15 at 8.23.58 PM
Rod Dreher
Dec 15, 2022 2:28 PM

The 45th president of the United States, a man who aspires to return to the White House, has officially beclowned himself in a way that not even hardline MAGA folks can explain away:

Advertisement

It's hard to know what to say about this. The thing speaks for itself. Trump is a grown-ass man, a former president. And now he's grifting NFTs. Meanwhile, what's going on with his main rival for the 2024 GOP nomination? This:

The choice is clear. Oh boy, is it ever clear. It seems too that it's finally over for Donald Trump. When you're getting headlines like the one below (from this story), launching an NFT grift is not the thing you want to be doing to regain ground lost to a Republican governor and political rival who actually gets stuff done.

(Sorry for light posting this week. I've been in Rome this week doing an interview, seeing friends, making pilgrimages to churches in the city, and having a little break before Christmas.)

Comments

Want to join the conversation?

Subscribe for as little as $5/mo to start commenting on Rod’s blog.

Join Now
Peter Pratt
Peter Pratt
Trump would be better off stop playing would be politician and just be full time personality. It would be better for himself and the country.

At this rate he should restart his Trump multilevel marketing company. I am sure he could get millions to sign up and sell vitamins and drinks and clothes and investment strategies to his followers.
schedule 57 minutes ago
JON FRAZIER
JON FRAZIER
Donald Trump was making a fool of himself back when I was in college and the tabloids were braying about his messy first divorce. But thanks for confirming what I thought might be a too-silly-to-be-true prank when a Trump-loathing Facebook friend posted that pic above.
schedule 45 minutes ago
Fran Macadam
Fran Macadam
Your obsession with Trump, has in my opinion, distracted you.
If you want clown behavior that has real world consequences, pay attention to the vile absurdities that the current President is promoting in statement and law this past week.

Please note that Governor De Santis is a firm supporter of escalating the war with Russia. Why isn't that important?

I recall that you considered voting for Joe Biden, and that family members did so. For the principles you hold, that seems a remarkable lapse in judgement.

You are a remarkable prophet in your public ministry of warning of the degradation and deceit of the country's misguided or worse elites. Yet the practical answers of how to effectively and successfully resist as you admit elude you.

And as for what constitutes news I think you are too influenced by the NYT overton window, which is paying zero attention to the lessons being exposed about Twitter. Those same algorithmic techniques of censorship have been in evidence with Disqus, formerly the commenting engine for TAC.
schedule just now

More like this

No To Trump 2024

Rod Dreher November 16, 2022
It's time to Make The GOP Serious Again

Old Mar-A-Lago Man Yells At Cloud

Rod Dreher November 11, 2022
Donald Trump's fragile ego explodes in the presence of winner Ron DeSantis

Why Can’t The Democrats Beat Trump?

Rod Dreher September 15, 2022
David Brooks struggles to see what is plain to half the country: the Left is hostage to an unpopular woke agenda
Advertisement
Advertisement