fbpx
Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Donate Become a Member Subscribe
Politics

Trump Campaign Sends Vetting Documents to Eight VP Contenders

State of the Union: Trump’s shortlist appears to have been whittled down to eight contenders.
48953600712_e843d38c6d_o
Credit: Trump White House Archives
Mason Letteau Stallings
Jun 6, 2024 1:00 PM

Axios reported Thursday that the Trump campaign had sent out paperwork to eight potential contenders for his vice-presidential pick.

Trump’s apparent shortlist included four senators: J.D. Vance (R-OH), Marco Rubio (R-FL), Tom Cotton (R-AR), and Tim Scott (R-SC). Also included were Reps. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) and Byron Donalds (R-FL), Governor Doug Burgum (R-ND), and a former HUD secretary, Ben Carson. 

Advertisement

Also noteworthy in the report is that some of the candidates received larger or shorter packets, depending on how seriously the Trump campaign is considering them. 

The potential picks are diverse in their views on many important issues, particularly concerning Ukraine aid. Vance, Rubio, and Donalds have opposed military aid to Ukraine, while Cotton and Burgum support it. Stefanik and Scott both supported Ukraine aid earlier in the war, but now oppose it. While Carson has accused Biden of putting Ukraine first, in 2015 he supported NATO expansion, arming Ukraine, and possibly removing Russia from the UN Security Council.

More like this

D-Day at 80: An Exhortation to Be Better

Robert W. Merry June 6, 2024
Such selflessness and acceptance of responsibility seems to have been more in evidence 80 years ago than they are today.

What I Gleaned About Hunter Biden as Opinion Editor of the New York Post

Sohrab Ahmari June 6, 2024
And why the Hunter Biden trial might be a smokescreen.

‘L’amour Toujours’ or ‘Foreigners Out?’

Mason Letteau Stallings June 5, 2024
State of the Union: Is the renewed popularity of an Italo-dance single from 2000 proof of discontent with mass immigration in Germany?
Advertisement
Advertisement