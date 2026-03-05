Trump Announces Markwayne Mullin to Replace Kristi Noem as DHS Chief

President Donald Trump announced Thursday that he will nominate Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) to replace Kristi Noem as Secretary for Homeland Security.

“Markwayne will work tirelessly to Keep our Border Secure, Stop Migrant Crime, Murderers, and other Criminals from illegally entering our Country, End the Scourge of Illegal Drugs and, MAKE AMERICA SAFE AGAIN,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

Kristi Noem, the current Secretary for Homeland Security, will become Special Envoy for The Shield of the Americas, Trump’s new security initiative for the Western Hemisphere.

Mullin will assume leadership of DHS on March 31. He must be confirmed by the Senate to officially take his position, but under federal law he can serve as acting Secretary for Homeland Security while his nomination is pending.