Trump Announces Hassett, Greer, for Economic, Trade Roles

President-elect Donald Trump has named Jamieson Greer and Kevin Hassett to serve as U.S. trade representative and director of the White House Economic Council, respectively.

The once and future president made the announcements late Tuesday, highlighting the experience of both men in his first administration.

Advertisement

Greer served as chief of staff to the former USTR Robert Lighthizer during Trump’s first term and has expressed support for Trump’s trade policy. Hassett, a more conventional Republican pick, worked as an economist at the American Enterprise Institute until 2017, when Trump selected him to serve as an economic advisor.

In his announcement, Trump emphasized Greer’s continuity with Lighthizer.

🚨 NEW: President Trump announces the nomination of Jamieson Greer as U.S. Trade Representative. pic.twitter.com/hS6rqASdgT — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) November 27, 2024

Trump likewise praised Hassett’s experience in the first administration.

🚨 NEW: President Trump announces the appointment of Dr. Kevin A. Hassett to Director of the White House Economic Council. pic.twitter.com/t9De8cvRtj — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) November 27, 2024

Greer’s position will require Senate confirmation, while Hassett’s role will not.