fbpx
Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Donate Become a Member Subscribe
Politics

Trump Announces Hassett, Greer, for Economic, Trade Roles

State of the Union: Greer is a protégé of Robert Lighthizer, Trump’s former trade guru, whereas Hassett formerly worked at AEI.
President Donald J. Trump
Credit: Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images
Mason Letteau Stallings
Nov 27, 2024 11:00 AM

President-elect Donald Trump has named Jamieson Greer and Kevin Hassett to serve as U.S. trade representative and director of the White House Economic Council, respectively. 

The once and future president made the announcements late Tuesday, highlighting the experience of both men in his first administration.

Advertisement

Greer served as chief of staff to the former USTR Robert Lighthizer during Trump’s first term and has expressed support for Trump’s trade policy. Hassett, a more conventional Republican pick, worked as an economist at the American Enterprise Institute until 2017, when Trump selected him to serve as an economic advisor.

In his announcement, Trump emphasized Greer’s continuity with Lighthizer.

Trump likewise praised Hassett’s experience in the first administration.

Greer’s position will require Senate confirmation, while Hassett’s role will not

More like this

Trump Star Power Key to White House Win

W. James Antle III November 27, 2024
Few politicians are capable of ginning up the kind of popular support Trump found in spades.

Jack Smith Moves to End January 6 Case

Joseph Addington November 25, 2024 - 3:00 PM Eastern
The Justice Department will not continue its prosecution of the president-elect.

Trump v. the Bureaucrats

Peter Van Buren November 25, 2024
The opening salvos in Trump’s war on the fourth branch of government have been fired.
Advertisement
Advertisement