Trump Announces Colby, Duffey and Feinberg for Defense

President-elect Donald Trump announced the addition of Elbridge Colby, Stephen Feinberg, and Michael Duffey to his incoming Defense team. In two posts to Truth Social on Sunday evening, Trump said the triumvirate will work with Secretary of Defense Nominee Pete Hegseth to revitalize the military, drive change at the Pentagon, and advise Hegseth on matters of national defense.

Stephen Feinberg is set to serve as Deputy Secretary of Defense, Elbridge “Bridge” Colby will serve as Under Secretary of Defense for Policy, and Michael Duffey will serve as the next Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition & Sustainment.

Feinberg is a graduate of Princeton who founded the investment firm Cerberus in 1992. He previously served as Chairman of Trump’s Intelligence Advisory Board. Colby served in the Pentagon during Trump’s first term and the 47th president stated he will work with Hegseth to “bring peace through strength.” Trump stated that Duffey will be tasked with “work to revitalize our Defense Industrial Base.”

Trump also tapped Emil Michael to serve as the Undersecretary of Defense for Research and Engineering. Trump noted Michael’s work in rebuilding the ride-sharing app Uber. Michael is a graduate of Harvard University who later earned a law degree from Stanford.