Trump and Biden Agree to First Presidential Debate in June

On May 15, the former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden announced an agreement to a June 27 debate on CNN and a September 10 debate on ABC News.

In a video released on X, formerly Twitter, Biden said, “Donald Trump lost two debates to me in 2020, and since then he hasn’t shown up for a debate. Now he’s acting like he wants to debate me again. Well, make my day, pal. I’ll even do it twice.”

Trump, who has been calling for a debate with Biden for several months, swiftly replied on Truth Social, saying “Just tell me when, I’ll be there. ‘Let’s get ready to Rumble!!!’”

Trump implied that Biden would not be keen on participating in more than the two proposed debates: “I would strongly recommend more than two debates and, for excitement purposes, a very large venue, although Biden is supposedly afraid of crowds—That’s only because he doesn’t get them.”

A Trump memorandum sent to the Biden campaign formalized the request for more debates.

With the soaring inflation of Bidenomics costing America’s hardworking families at the grocery store and at the gas pump, with our border being totally overrun, with chaos at home, chaos across the world, chaos on our college campuses, we should have one debate per month.

The American Conservative’s Political Editor, Bradley Devlin, spoke to NewsMax about Biden’s “bait-and-switch” tactics in agreeing to the upcoming debates: with the first debate taking place on CNN and with no audience, Biden is once again refusing to come out of his comfort zone, just as he did in 2020.

Biden has yet to respond to Trump’s monthly debate proposal.