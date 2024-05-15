fbpx
Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Donate Become a Member Subscribe
Politics

Trump and Biden Agree to First Presidential Debate in June

State of the Union: After much speculation and delay, President Biden has agreed to debate Donald Trump.
50562230341_b83e4ee3b2_o
Credit: Elvert Barnes
Anastasia Kaliabakos
May 15, 2024 1:15 PM

On May 15, the former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden announced an agreement to a June 27 debate on CNN and a September 10 debate on ABC News. 

In a video released on X, formerly Twitter, Biden said, “Donald Trump lost two debates to me in 2020, and since then he hasn’t shown up for a debate. Now he’s acting like he wants to debate me again. Well, make my day, pal. I’ll even do it twice.”

Advertisement

Trump, who has been calling for a debate with Biden for several months, swiftly replied on Truth Social, saying “Just tell me when, I’ll be there. ‘Let’s get ready to Rumble!!!’”

Trump implied that Biden would not be keen on participating in more than the two proposed debates: “I would strongly recommend more than two debates and, for excitement purposes, a very large venue, although Biden is supposedly afraid of crowds—That’s only because he doesn’t get them.”

A Trump memorandum sent to the Biden campaign formalized the request for more debates.

With the soaring inflation of Bidenomics costing America’s hardworking families at the grocery store and at the gas pump, with our border being totally overrun, with chaos at home, chaos across the world, chaos on our college campuses, we should have one debate per month.

The American Conservative’s Political Editor, Bradley Devlin, spoke to NewsMax about Biden’s “bait-and-switch” tactics in agreeing to the upcoming debates: with the first debate taking place on CNN and with no audience, Biden is once again refusing to come out of his comfort zone, just as he did in 2020.

Biden has yet to respond to Trump’s monthly debate proposal. 

Comments

Become a Member today for a growing stake in the conservative movement.
Join here!
Join here

More like this

The 1990s Were a Decade of Failure

W. James Antle III May 15, 2024
The thematic problems of 2024 were born in the relatively idyllic final years of the 20th century.

What Does Richard Nixon’s Prophet Tell Us About 2024?

Krzysztof Tyszka-Drozdowski May 15, 2024
The late Kevin Phillips pointed the way toward a populist-driven American renewal.

Russell Kirk and the Providence of Permanence

James P. Pinkerton May 15, 2024
At the 30th anniversary of his death, the man of Mecosta still evinces a wisdom that is enduring—one might even say permanent.
Advertisement
Advertisement