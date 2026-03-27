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Foreign Affairs

Trump Again Pauses Iran Power Plant Ultimatum

State of the Union: The president said that talks with Iran are “going very well.”
Trump Monitors Military Operations at White House
Joseph Addington
Mar 27, 2026 9:01 AM
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President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social that he would push back the date by which Iran must agree to a ceasefire or have its power plants destroyed by U.S. airstrikes.

“As per Iranian government request, please let this statement serve to represent that I am pausing the period of energy plant destruction by 10 days to Monday, April 6, 2026 at 8 PM Eastern time,” Trump wrote.

The president said that “talks are ongoing and despite erroneous statements to the contrary by the fake news media, and others, they are going very well.” Iranian officials have repeatedly stated that they are not engaged in negotiations with the United States.

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