Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Donate Subscribe Subscribe
Politics

Trump Admin Threatens Disaster Funds for States That Boycott Israeli Companies

State of the Union: The Trump administration targets the boycott, divest, and sanctions movement.
ANTI-AIPAC Protest In Washington, D.C.
Credit: NurPhoto/Getty Images
Spencer Neale
Aug 4, 2025 3:10 PM
Loading the Elevenlabs Text to Speech AudioNative Player...

The Trump administration says it will deny federal funding for natural disaster preparedness to states and cities that sever ties with Israeli companies.

In grant notices posted Friday, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced that states and cities which fail to meet certain “terms and conditions” will not receive a share of the $1.9 billion in federal funding allocated for state disaster relief. Among those conditions is a requirement that states and cities not sever “commercial relations specifically with Israeli companies.” The funds help pay for rescue equipment, backup power systems, emergency manager salaries, and other expenses.

“DHS will enforce all anti-discrimination laws and policies, including as it relates to the BDS movement, which is expressly grounded in antisemitism,” said Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem in a statement

The decision is seen as largely symbolic. Currently there are no states or cities in the United States that are boycotting Israeli companies, and 34 states already have enacted anti-BDS laws in recent years. 

More like this

Ron Paul Was My Pat Buchanan

Jack Hunter August 3, 2025
From ‘go, Pat, go’ to ‘Ron Paul Revolution’—and beyond.

The House Freedom Caucus Rises Again

Bradley Devlin August 2, 2025
Obituaries for the lower chamber’s hardline conservative group are detached from reality.

The Truth About the Indo-American Relationship

Sumantra Maitra August 1, 2025
Within a span of 15 minutes on Wednesday, President Trump declared a 25 percent tariff on the United States’ “friend” India, and NASA and ISRO launched…
Advertisement
×

Donate to The American Conservative Today

This is not a paywall!

Your support helps us continue our mission of providing thoughtful, independent journalism. With your contribution, we can maintain our commitment to principled reporting on the issues that matter most.

Donate Today:

$5 $25 $50 $100 Custom
Donate to The American Conservative Today