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House Rejects Senate Bill to Fund DHS Without ICE

State of the Union: President Trump ordered federal officials to pay TSA workers.
Mike Johnson at RNC
Credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Joseph Addington
Mar 28, 2026 4:48 PM
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House Republicans rejected Friday a Senate-passed plan to fund most of the Department of Homeland Security, dimming hopes for a quick resolution and extending a funding standoff that began in mid-February.

The Senate passed the bill earlier Friday, funding DHS through the fiscal year while excluding Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Border Patrol. But Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) said the House would not take it up, calling the bill inadequate because it omitted funding for the immigration-enforcement agencies. Johnson is backing instead a short-term measure to fund all of DHS for eight weeks.

With the Senate already out for a two-week recess and Democrats declaring the House proposal “dead on arrival,” the dispute is likely to continue without any prospects of a quick resolution.

As a stopgap, President Donald Trump has ordered federal officials to pay Transportation Security Administration workers, directing DHS and the White House budget office to use funds that have a “reasonable and logical nexus to TSA operations.”

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