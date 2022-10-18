Trans Propaganda, Blue And Red

That image above was making the rounds last week on social media, after the photographer posted it to his Instagram page. That, of course, is a man. That is a sick parody of motherhood, of the most intimate act a mother can do with her newborn. It's vile and yes, I would say even satanic. But this is our world today.

It occurred to me that this stuff always -- always -- comes from liberals and progressives, and from the Democratic Party. Not all liberals, and not all Democrats, support this filth, but of those who do support it, almost all of them are Democrats. You will almost never see the Democratic Party oppose anything the LGBT activists want. You regular readers know that I am a conservative, but not a registered Republican. I have all kinds of problems with the Republican Party, not least of which is the shameful (to the GOP) fact that activists Chris Rufo and Matt Walsh have done far more to fight back against this insanity than elected members of the Republican Party. Nevertheless, for the GOP, their sins on this front are ones of omission -- versus the sins of commission committed by the Democrats.

The insanity is channeled throughout the world through institutions controlled by liberals, such as media and universities, and populated by tame conservatives. There is no escape from it. Look at this recent event at a rural Nebraska university:

Here's Kearney. It's in the middle of nowhere:

"Healthy masculinity"? By having men walk in high heels across campus? And notice that the Greeks are co-sponsoring this. They know the keys to entering professional culture -- that you have to signal openness to this stuff.

I found out this from a Nebraska reader, who writes (I've slightly edited this, in particular using they/them pronouns, to protect his and his kid's privacy):

I wanted to pass this along to you. I know you likely see these things every day, but in case you wanted yet another example of the craziness of the times in which we live. My kid is in their freshman year at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, one of several campuses within the University of Nebraska system. UNK used to be one of our state "teachers colleges" but was folded into the UN system some 30 years ago. Kearney, the city, (pronounced CAR-knee) is the original home of Fort Kearney, one of the outposts on the Oregon Trail, a staging area for the Pony Express, and one of the main stops on the Platte River valley road of the Union Pacific Transcontinental Railroad. The city is home to roughly 30,000 Nebraskans -- small by most American standards, but considered a "big town" in Nebraska. It is very rural, and as such, draws many, many kids from farms and ranches all over Nebraska, and carries with it many of those traditional values. The campus enrolls about 4,500 undergrads and another 1,800 postgraduate level students. Our kid chose it because its student body being mainly rural kids, they knew they would share many of the same "small town Nebraska" values with classmates. So our kid came home this weekend for fall break, and mentioned that on Friday there had been a "Walk in Her Shoes" rally on campus, where several men were parading around campus in high heels. Thinking maybe it was some kind of fundraiser, or other anti-domestic violence effort, I dug into it a bit. It turns out to have been organized -- surprise!!! -- by the school's official "Office of Diversity and Inclusion" -- and then supported by the Greek life community. And yet it was advertised as being something to "promote healthy masculinity." This latter part is what's most galling to me. Of course I fail to see what is "promoting healthy masculinity" about men wearing pumps, high heels, and thigh-high lace-up stiletto-heeled boots. It makes an absolute mockery of what it means to be a woman. Fight against domestic violence and men beating the crap out of women? Yes, I'm wholly on board. Fight for equal pay? Yes, of course! But some sort of pseudo-drag queen parade isn't healthy, and it sure as hell isn't masculine. I get that the gay and gender queer community wants to also show that gay, bi-, and trans men can be "masculine," too. But do they need to do it by misogynistic representation of what they think our culture says about women? It's the whole problem presented by the "Drag Queen Story Time" writ large -- let's exaggerate everything we think is supposedly "feminine", i.e., fake boobs, fake eyelashes, over-the-top makeup, and the thigh-high leather boots -- and deliver a backhanded slap against women while saying we support them. Talk about hatred of women! I suppose I'm only showing my culturally privileged bias when I ask what we'd think if straight women organized a "Walk in His Shoes" rally, and then proceeded to dress as deer hunters with camouflage garb and orange neon vests while sporting rifles and cases of Busch Light, or donning a helmet and football pads and uniform, and then giving the impression that to dress like that is the only way to show masculine traits? And then what would we think if that behavior was said to "promote healthy femininity"? The world would think us bat-shit crazy. So all of this is to say, simply, that this garbage is happening in rural, small-town Kearney, Nebraska! Yes, we might expect it from UC-Berkeley, or the University of Colorado in Boulder (Mary Jane/joint capital of college USA), but Kearney?!?!? And if it happens here, then it will happen everywhere in this country.

From the university website, here's a group of UNK men walking across campus in women's shoes, demonstrating that they will be good sheep once they get into corporate America, and are asked to compromise their dignity for the sake of some woke cause:

In the not too distant past, this kind of thing would have been seen as benign. Many years ago, the high school football team in my hometown used to do a drag dress up event as a fundraiser. It was a big joke, with the humor being that nobody ever thought that football players wanted to dress in drag, or should consider it a viable lifestyle option. Later, when an actual drag queen moved to town, somehow that guy got into the contest, and always one. He was not doing it as a joke; he was serious. Still, people tolerated it because he was kind of a clown figure. Everybody knew he took drag seriously, but no one else did, because schools weren't propagandizing young males into thinking that "healthy masculinity" could involve opening themselves up to dressing like women, and to gender fluidity.

Times have changed. Like the Nebraska reader, I am 100 percent in favor of efforts on campus to raise awareness of sexual violence, and to combat it. There are a million ways to do this without inviting men to wear female attire. In the context of, say, 1990, or even 2000, no problem. But in 2022? No. Not no, but hell no. See, this is how the corn-fed young people of Nebraska are induced into the world of genderfluidity: thanks in part to the taxpayers of Nebraska who fund Offices of Diversity And Inclusion on campuses. Y'all are paying for the enemy to capture the hearts and minds of your kids. Don't you get it? This is not just a Blue State thing.

UPDATE: Look at these idiots in Plano, these actual Texas adults who are watching this man dressed as a woman lip-synching for kids to a filthy song about "eating pussy" -- and they're just laughing right along. What is wrong with you people?!

🚨 I attended another all ages drag brunch in Plano, TX over the weekend and the footage I have is shocking. “My p*ssy good, p*ssy sweet

P*ssy good enough to eat…f*ck me all night” It gets worse. More footage to come. We WILL stop this. 🚨 pic.twitter.com/xVghUT0ORb — Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) October 18, 2022

UPDATE.2: Does this Arlington, Va., woman, or someone like her, teach your kids? She's not there to teach; she's there to indoctrinate. You'd better find out. She's preying on autistic kids. She could wreck their lives.