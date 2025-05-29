fbpx
Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Donate Subscribe Subscribe
Politics

Trade Court Halts Trump’s Liberation Day Tariffs

State of the Union: The administration is expected to appeal the ruling.
Law,Concept.,Judges,Gavel,,Statue,And,Scales,Of,Justice.,Old
Credit: Stock Studio 4477
Joseph Addington
May 29, 2025 1:47 PM
Loading the Elevenlabs Text to Speech AudioNative Player...

The U.S. Court of International Trade ruled that President Donald Trump exceeded his legal authority in imposing tariffs on countries across the world in a severe blow against the administration’s economic policy. 

The unanimous judgement cites the major questions doctrine and nondelegation doctrine as reasons to support a narrow interpretation of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act. The payment of tariffs imposed under the IEEPA will, by court order, be suspended, and the government may be required to repay tariff duties that have already been collected.

“The Worldwide and Retaliatory Tariff Orders exceed any authority granted to the President by IEEPA to regulate importation by means of tariffs,” the court wrote in its ruling. “Any interpretation of IEEPA that delegates unlimited tariff authority is unconstitutional.”

The ruling does not affect tariffs implemented under other laws, such as the tariffs on steel and aluminum imposed under the Trade Expansion Act of 1962.

This marks the latest in a string of legal setbacks for the Trump administration in court. Many of the White House’s policies have been subject to litigation in the federal court system, where the administration is on track to face a record number of nationwide injunctions during the president’s second term.

The Department of Justice is expected to appeal the decision.

More like this

Rubio: U.S. Will ‘Aggressively Revoke’ Visas of Chinese Students

Andrew Day Today, 9:50 AM Eastern
State of the Union: The announcement marks just the latest White House move against U.S. universities.

Tuberville to Run for Alabama Governor in 2026

Mason Letteau Stallings Today, 7:27 AM Eastern
State of the Union: The former Auburn football coach will be leaving the Senate after one term.

Bringing Global Conflict Home

W. James Antle III May 28, 2025
A country whose citizens are at each other’s throats is unlikely to solve the world’s problems.
Advertisement
×

Donate to The American Conservative Today

This is not a paywall!

Your support helps us continue our mission of providing thoughtful, independent journalism. With your contribution, we can maintain our commitment to principled reporting on the issues that matter most.

Donate Today:

$5 $25 $50 $100 Custom
Donate to The American Conservative Today