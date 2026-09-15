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Thomas Massie Introduces Articles of Impeachment Against Hegseth

State of the Union: The measure is unlikely to pass the House.
Senate Homeland Security Committee Holds Hearing On The Second Amendment
(Photo by Luke Johnson/Getty Images)
Spencer Neale
Sep 15, 2026 4:59 PM
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Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) introduced articles of impeachment against Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth on Tuesday, accusing him of high crimes and misdemeanors over the Trump administration’s continued military operations in Iran without congressional authorization.

The Republican congressman, who sits on the Judiciary Committee, introduced the measure as privileged, meaning he will force the House to take up a resolution that is unlikely to pass in the Trump-controlled House of Representatives. The maneuver will put GOP lawmakers on the record over Hegseth’s handling of the war.

Massie’s measure could pose a difficult political choice for Republicans such as Reps. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA) and Tom Barrett (R-MI), who joined Democrats and Massie in voting for recent measures to curb Trump’s war powers. Both are facing competitive reelection contests in November. Massie lost his Republican primary to Trump-backed challenger Ed Gallrein in May, for whom Hegseth also campaigned.

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