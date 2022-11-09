fbpx
The Red Wave That Wasn’t

Ron DeSantis and J.D. Vance are the conservative movement's future
Rod Dreher
Nov 9, 2022 6:18 AM

I woke up this morning in London hoping -- not just hoping, but expecting -- to see news of a Red Wave having crashed upon the shores of an America sick of the woke Democrats. I was disappointed. The Red Wave talk turned out to be bullshit. As I write, we still don't know the outcome of control of the Senate. We do know, though, that the Trump-endorsed candidate in Pennsylvania was beaten by a brain-damaged Democrat. That tells you something. That tells you a lot, actually.

Well, look, the two races I cared most about -- DeSantis's Florida governor re-election bid, and J.D. Vance's Senate race in Ohio -- both went the way I wanted. Senator Vance! I'm old enough to remember this 2016 TAC interview that broke TAC's server and launched J.D.'s book into the stratosphere. We became friends after that. Here's an interview I did with J.D. right after his conversion to Catholicism. I can testify that J.D. Vance is a good man, and I think he will be a great senator -- and even president one of these days. God is with him!

DeSantis's smashing Florida victory last night makes him the head of the conservative movement, such as it is. His victory speech was exciting. Good excerpt here:

What a contrast between DeSantis, a conservative who actually gets things done, and wins (even a majority of Latinos!), and Donald Trump, a has-been whose candidates -- with the exception of Sen.-elect Vance -- fared poorly on Tuesday. The underwhelming election results on Tuesday, in a country suffering from high crime and high inflation, ought to send a big sign to the conservative electorate: the more the Right stands by the fatmouthing loser Trump, the further behind we will fall. I concede that Trump's endorsement likely carried JDV over the line in the Ohio GOP primary, and for that I'm grateful. But the future of American conservatism is not with Donald Trump.

I wish to associate myself with these tweets from Matt Walsh:

No courage to confront the important issues head on. It has fallen to Matt Walsh, Chris Rufo, Libs of Tiktok, and others to take on the scourge of gender ideology. With the exception of DeSantis, no other major elected Republican politician has wanted to touch wokeness. I cannot understand why. The country is falling apart, the libs are becoming totalitarians who are coming after children, and most of the GOP just sits there with its thumb up its backside, running on the thrilling platform of "hey, at least we're not the other guys." No, forget it. That's over.

To the MAGA diehards, I say: is this really what you want? A Republican Party that can't decisively whip the Democrats even in an extremely favorable year? Because this is what you are going to get if you keep sticking with Trump. Like it or not, a lot of independents just hate the guy, and that's never going to change. Conservatives like me would vote for him in 2024 just to keep the Democrats out of office, but in that case I would vote knowing I was checking the box for a big mouth who won't get much done, because whereas Ron DeSantis would actually govern, Trump would do nothing but preen and talk about himself.

But as Stuckey and Walsh say, the normie Republican Party doesn't give people much reason to vote for it, other than its not being Democratic. That's enough for a lot of us, but not enough to win big, and certainly not enough to deserve victory.

The future of American political conservatism is Ron DeSantis, J.D. Vance, and National Conservative-style Republicans like them. Not MAGA. Not the Bulwark sad remnants of the pre-Trump GOP establishment.

I'll update this as we get news about Georgia and Arizona. Hoping hard for Blake Masters and Kari Lake wins. Hey, at least we no longer have to hear from terminal losers Stacy Abrams and Beto O'Rourke again.

Comments

JON FRAZIER
JON FRAZIER
Congrats to JD Vance. But yes, the Trumpist candidates have fared poorly, and deservedly so. This isn't a new thing: remember 2010 when the GOP lost several winnable races by nominating weirdos and loons (the lady who had to assure voters she was not a witch... the guy who thinks rape cannot result in pregnancy). Vance may have kowtowed to Trump to get the nomination (alas for that need!) but he had already established himself as a bright guy with things to say and do, not some bobbleheaded Mar-al-Lago sycophant.
schedule 1 hr ago
ejsmith
ejsmith
My sentiments exactly. I awoke at 2:00 a.m. and made the mistake of going to RealClearPolitics to see that Fetterman had won and that Whitmer and the Democrats had run the table in Michigan. The democrats apparently managed to flip the Michigan Senate which hasn't happened in forty years.

As a former Michigan resident who left the state due to Whitmer's pandemic authoritarianism and the toll that her administration's policies took on my kids, I am stunned to see that unfettered abortion access is the issue that galvanized Michiganders to reward Whitmer, Nessel, Benson, and the rest of the cabal with another term in office.

I'm not sure who I blame but I agree with you that it is time to chuck MAGA on the proverbial ash heap of history.
schedule 60 minutes ago
    JON FRAZIER
    JON FRAZIER
    There were plenty of Michigan voters who supported Whitmer's Covid measures, and not just on the Left. I think I have posted before about an old friend back there who voted for Trump in 2016, but also supported Whitmer-- the guy's wife suffered from MS (she has since died) and he was on board the Covid-caution train probably for that reason. One's stance on Covid issues is not really ideological or partisan at the root, but rather reflects how vulnerable one feels to the illness and also the extent to which the measures taken have affected one's own life (my friend is an auto worker who was briefly on layoff during the first part of the Pandemic, but with good union benefits that did not really crimp his finances, and he has no school-age kids)
    schedule just now

