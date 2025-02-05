The People’s Choice: Why DOGE Needs Ron Paul

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a brainchild of our newly inaugurated President Donald Trump and Elon Musk, stands as a beacon of hope for those of us who have long clamored for a government that not only adheres to the Constitution but also promotes the financial prudence that our nation desperately requires. Yet there’s a notable absence that needs remedy: that of Ron Paul.

For decades, the former congressman has been the unwavering voice of fiscal conservatism, liberty, and government accountability. His influence in the liberty movement is undeniable, and his principles have resonated with millions, myself included. That is why I asked Paul on my podcast on X the Thursday before the election if he would help DOGE to cut government. His affirmative answer went viral and caused a weekend-long surge of libertarians and Ron Paul fans saying they were not going to vote before but that they would now “crawl through glass” at the chance of seeing Ron Paul cut spending with Elon.

Elon said he “would love to have Ron Paul join” and posted a series of memes and hype posts generating hundreds of millions of views on the idea. The Libertarian Party of New Hampshire made headlines when it endorsed Trump, citing the Ron Paul at DOGE idea as a key factor in their decision. The chance of Ron Paul being a DOGE advisor played a historically significant role in the presidential victory of Donald Trump.

My efforts in connecting Ron Paul and Elon Musk before the election were not just about aligning two visionary minds; it was about harnessing a movement of principled constitutional government.

Post-election, the appointment of Vivek Ramaswamy to co-lead DOGE with Musk was a clear nod to the grassroots demand for someone with Paul’s ethos at the helm of this initiative. Ramaswamy, with his advocacy for downsized government, was perceived as a bridge to Paul’s ideals. With his recent decision to step away from DOGE to pursue a gubernatorial campaign in Ohio, we find ourselves at a crossroads.

Why isn’t Ron Paul involved? The public’s clamor for his involvement is unmistakable. Musk has retweeted many of his shows and recommendations since the election. Paul and Musk have shown remarkable alignment on critical issues like government spending, the Federal Reserve, military spending reform, and the need for a leaner, more transparent government. Their dialogues on X have been both a testament to their shared vision and a public endorsement of what DOGE could achieve with Paul’s guidance.

Paul’s involvement in DOGE could be structured in a way that maximizes his impact without necessitating a full-time official role, which he has historically shunned. Here’s how:

Advisory role with liaison: Paul could serve in an advisory capacity, appointing a trusted confidant as a liaison to provide ongoing, direct feedback on DOGE’s day-to-day operations. This would ensure that his philosophy of government reduction and fiscal responsibility directly influences DOGE’s initiatives. His insights could guide the department towards not just cutting costs but also ensuring these cuts align with libertarian principles of individual liberty over bureaucratic expansion. Weekly updates via podcast: Imagine the transparency and educational value of weekly podcasts where Paul and Musk discuss the progress of DOGE. This would not only keep the public informed but also serve as a motivational tool for those within the government to push for efficiency knowing their work is under the scrutiny of Paul’s discerning eye. These updates could detail specific areas where savings were achieved, explaining the methodology behind these successes, thereby fostering a culture of accountability and transparency.

Moreover, Paul’s involvement would not just be symbolic. His track record speaks volumes: His “Audit the Fed” campaign sparked a nationwide conversation on monetary policy, and his educational efforts through his books, speeches, and the Ron Paul Institute have enlightened countless Americans about the perils of an oversized government. His participation in DOGE would legitimize the effort in the eyes of many who are skeptical of government initiatives, providing a much-needed assurance that this project isn’t just another layer of bureaucracy but a genuine attempt to streamline government operations.

The departure of Ramaswamy from DOGE now leaves a void that Paul could fill, not just in capacity but in spirit. It's not merely about replacing one figure with another; it's about fulfilling the promise made to those who voted for change, for efficiency, for a government that echoes the Founders’ vision of limited power and maximum personal freedom.

Placing Paul at DOGE, even in an advisory capacity, is more than a political maneuver; it is a moral imperative for those who believe in the principles of liberty, the sanctity of the Constitution, and the urgency of fiscal responsibility. Let us not miss this opportunity to bring one of America’s most principled voices to where he can make a tangible difference. The people have spoken through their votes and their voices on social platforms; they want Ron Paul involved. Let’s heed the call and make DOGE not just a department but a legacy of true governmental reform. A golden age needs the Congressional gold standard of honest government—Ron Paul.