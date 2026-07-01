The Mamdani Wave’s Republican Harbinger

The editors at the New York Post couldn’t hide their animosity.

“The Hateful Slate” read Wednesday’s screaming headline over an image of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani celebrating with Darializa Avila Chevalier, one of three Democratic Socialists backed by Mamdani who won their Congressional campaigns in New York state on Tuesday night. It was a clean sweep for Mamdani, who watched as Chevalier, Brad Lander, and Claire Valdez toppled establishment Democrats, signaling growing momentum for a progressive movement that first took New York City by storm when Mamdani overwhelmed the former Gov. Andrew Cuomo in the 2025 NYC mayoral election. The sudden jolt of outsiders-turned-mainstream is reminiscent of another insurgent political movement, one that swept through the GOP in 2010 and reshaped the Republican Party in ways that later enabled Donald Trump’s takeover.

Two years after Barack Obama’s generational victory, the Republican Party was reeling and directionless as it approached Congressional midterm races in 2010. Years of frustration had built up toward the establishment GOP as voters watched Republican politicians prioritize costly and unpopular wars in the Middle East over the ideological discipline that had driven the party to such great heights after the Reagan Revolution in the 1980s. What ultimately molded this inchoate dissatisfaction into a movement was Obama’s economic platform. For conservative voters who preferred the vision of small-government politics, the 2009 stimulus package, the continuation of Bush-era bank bailouts, and the passage of the Affordable Care Act were each a bridge too far.

In stepped the Tea Party. Featuring a rich cast of aggressive political characters, the Tea Party wasn’t so much built on one figure as it was a coalition of new faces on a mission to lower taxes, limit government spending, and grant greater authority to state governments in response to what many viewed as Obama’s federal overreach. Its champions prioritized anti-government ideas of decentralization and its electorate featured an impressive mixture of both suburban and rural voters.

Though prominent early figures such as Alaska’s former Governor Sarah Palin were eventually eclipsed by the MAGA project, politicians who absorbed the messaging of the Tea Party movement, such as Sen. Rand Paul and the current Secretary of State Marco Rubio, have continued to shape the conservative movement under President Donald Trump. And while Trump’s unique brand of conservatism has increasingly embraced an activist use of federal power that would have been anathema to many early Tea Partiers, his rise was undeniably energized by the anti-establishment energy that the Tea Party used to transform the GOP in the 2010s.

Fifteen years ago, Republican voters revolted against a party they believed had abandoned its principles. Today, a similar backlash is unfolding inside the Democratic Party, where a coalition of young, highly-educated white voters and working-class minority communities is finding common cause in a socialist vision that rejects the party’s neoliberal consensus. For many of these voters, The Biden administration and its cadre of sycophants became synonymous with both an affordability crisis that eroded confidence in the Democratic establishment and a U.S. foreign policy toward Israel that helped enable violence in Gaza and beyond. Though economic concerns are the driving force behind what transpired on Tuesday, opposition to the Democratic Party’s open embrace of Israel has become an equally powerful organizing issue for the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), the group that worked to spearhead a slate of progressive candidates seeking midterm success in 2026.

Though the ascendancy of a more progressive Democratic wing has been building for two decades, between the financial crisis to the presidential campaign of Bernie Sanders, the election of 35-year-old Zohran Mamdani in the fall of 2025 is what really transformed a simmering ideological movement into a new political force. More than any left-wing electoral victory in modern American history, Mamdani’s triumph signaled that it could be done, that a socialist with a TikTok channel could challenge the party’s power brokers and capture one of the country’s most visible executive offices. In winning, Mamdani provided evidence that an insurgent Democratic movement is possible.

Worst of all for Republicans, Mamdani is now beginning to deliver on the kinds of platform planks they have long warned could upend America’s hyper-capitalist system. In one of his first headline governing victories, the city’s Rent Guidelines Board voted to freeze the rent for nearly 1 million rent-stabilized apartments, a central campaign promise enacted early in his tenure. At the same time, Mamdani has moved forward with an expanded free childcare program backed by a state-city partnership with Gov. Kathy Hochul and the legislature in Albany. The initiative not only places a signature campaign promise into practice but it underscores a more pressing political reality, one in which Mamdani-aligned progressives are capable of finding common ground with establishment Democrats when governing power is at stake.

Though prominent billionaires such as Citadel CEO Ken Griffin warned that capital would flee as a result of Mamdani’s threat to install a progressive tax agenda, the mass exodus has yet to materialize in any meaningful way. And while conservative commentators predicted crime in the city would surge under his leadership, New York City is currently experiencing the safest start to a year on record: The murder rate has dropped by more than 20 percent compared to last year.

Mamdani’s New York has so far diverged sharply from the dire predictions. Speaking before millions of fans who flooded the streets of Manhattan following the New York Knicks’ first NBA title in over half a century, Mamdani struck a celebratory tone that underscored a broader political point. The city his critics had warned was on the brink of collapse was, at least in the immediate term, experiencing something closer to resurgence than decline. For supporters, the moment crystallized a growing sensation that great things are possible when the constraints of neoliberal orthodoxy begin to loosen.

Early indicators suggest the Democratic coalition may be entering a period of internal reconfiguration, shaped in part by figures such as Mamdani and his fellow New Yorker, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. This shift has prompted concern among the Democratic donor class. Now, moderate Democrats are confronting questions that once defined the Republican Party’s internal struggle, when Trump’s rise culminated in his 2016 presidential victory and a fundamental realignment of the modern GOP.

“Who gets to determine who is a Democrat?” the progressive political commentator Emma Vigeland asked on Thursday’s episode of the Majority Report podcast. “If Democratic voters vote for somebody in a Democratic primary and decide that they’re a Democrat, doesn’t that matter a little bit more than the corporate lobbyists who want to gatekeep who gets to enter into the Democratic Party?”

Mamdani’s rise, the electoral gains of allied progressive candidates, and the early governing outcomes in New York City point to the emergence of a new and increasingly coherent Democratic insurgency. What began as a diffuse ideological movement, spanning the financial crisis, Occupy Wall Street, and the Sanders campaigns, is finally coalescing into a political force that could reimagine the Democratic Party for years to come in ways not dissimilar to the meaningful gains of the Tea Party movement within the GOP. The ripple effects are yet to fully reveal themselves, but as it stands, this is Mamdani’s wave. The question now is whether Democrats want to ride it.