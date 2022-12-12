fbpx
The Faces of January 6

These aren’t saints. They’re Americans. We should treat them like it.

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 18: Riley Williams (L) covers her face as she arrive at the E. Barrett Prettyman U.S. District Courthouse on November 18, 2022 in Washington, DC. Williams is on trial for her alleged actions during the January 6th riot at the U.S. Capitol. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
Harry Scherer
Dec 12, 2022 12:00 AM

The one thing elites hate more than visiting workers is workers visiting them. One such visit was the mistake made by thousands of Americans on January 6, 2021. For some, that mistake turned out to be criminal. 

In criminal cases, we expect defendants to be indicted, temporarily detained, and acquitted or convicted and sentenced. But defendants in the case of January 6 are different. How? They’re insurrectionists. They threatened our democracy. Have you seen the media they consumed online? They’re racist, sexist, anti-gay. We told them to go away. 

