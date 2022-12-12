The Faces of January 6

The one thing elites hate more than visiting workers is workers visiting them. One such visit was the mistake made by thousands of Americans on January 6, 2021. For some, that mistake turned out to be criminal.

In criminal cases, we expect defendants to be indicted, temporarily detained, and acquitted or convicted and sentenced. But defendants in the case of January 6 are different. How? They’re insurrectionists. They threatened our democracy. Have you seen the media they consumed online? They’re racist, sexist, anti-gay. We told them to go away.