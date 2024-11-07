President Trump Announces Wiles As Chief of Staff

President-elect Donald Trump has named his campaign manager, Susie Wiles, to serve as his White House chief of staff. Wiles is the first known appointee for President Trump’s second term, and will serve as the first female chief of staff.

🚨 ALERT: Susan Wiles tapped for Trump Chief of Staff pic.twitter.com/E7LqM0DiQD — Bradley Devlin (@bradleydevlin) November 7, 2024

Wiles, nicknamed the “ice maiden,” is a longtime GOP campaign manager consultant, who ran the 2010 successful gubernatorial campaign of Rick Scott (R-FL) and the 2012 presidential campaign of former John Huntsman (R-UT), and assisted Ron DeSantis (R-FL) in his gubernatorial campaign in 2018. Wiles also ran the Trump campaign’s successful operations in Florida in both 2016 and 2020.

“Susie is tough, smart, innovative, and is universally admired and respected. Susie will continue to work tirelessly to Make America Great Again,” Trump announced in his statement. “It is a well deserved honor to have Susie as the first-ever female Chief of Staff in United States history. I have no doubt that she will make our country proud.”